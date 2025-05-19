Invade U.S., Break the Law: Democrats Will Show Unending Love

What's the greatest love of all?

As Whitney Houston sang, it’s "Learning to love yourself."

To poet Eman Awad, the greatest love is "The feeling i feel but i don’t understand."

"No greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends," according to John 15:13.

None of these comes close to the love that cannot be measured, even with the finest instruments at NASA or Cal Tech: Democrats' love for illegal-alien criminals.

Break into this country and keep breaking the law, especially violently, and there will be no limit to the love that today’s Democrats will show you.

Consider Milwaukee Judge Hannah C. Dugan.

She faces federal obstruction and concealment charges for helping Mexican illegal immigrant Eduardo Flores-Ruiz escape her courtroom, just as ICE officers closed in. As Paul Simon once sang, Dugan told Flores-Ruiz: "Slip out the back, Jack."

So, he did.

But FBI agents nabbed him.

So, who is Flores-Ruiz, to whom Judge Dugan expressed so much love?

Was he a misunderstood farm worker or a Wisconsin dad trying to help his twin daughters graduate Kindergarten?

"This criminal illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse," said Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. "Ruiz illegally entered the U.S. twice."

McLaughlin added, "Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure our homeland — but this judge’s actions to shield an accused violent criminal illegalalien from justice is shocking and shameful."

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and U.S. House Democrats Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver tried to breach ICE’s Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey.

They wanted to conduct loving "oversight" of the incarceration of multiple MS-13 members and such fine gentlemen as: Mr. Lopez-Reyes (charged in Mexico with child rape), Dominican Maximo Nunez (arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill), and Brazilian fugitive Ramos Marin (wanted there for homicide).

This love reached honeymoon levels for Kilmar Abrego-Garcia the so-called "Maryland dad" who actually is a Salvadoran illegal alien, gang member, wife beater, human smuggler, and terrorist.

Never mind!

Congressional Democrats have flown to El Salvador to hold hands with Abrego-Garcia, who is being held in his native country, after Trump deported him.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., chatted with Abrego-Garcia over margaritas.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi summarized via X the terrorist-group-association accusations against this "Maryland Dad."

"The evidence shows Kilmar Abrego-Garcia has repeatedly been identified as a member of MS-13 by:

"—A Maryland county police gang unit

"—A reliable confidential informant

"—ICE officers

"—An immigration judge agreed

"—An appellate board agreed"

A recently released police video shows Tennessee State Troopers stopping Abrego-Garcia in 2022 as he transported eight illegal immigrants from Texas to Maryland.

Oddly, none had luggage. Abrego-Garcia drove a vehicle owned by illegal alien Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, a convicted and deported human smuggler.

Abrego-Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, surely wishes that he loved her as much as Democrats love him.

"I have pictures of the evidence, like all the bruises, because even on Wednesday, he hit me like, around like 3:00 in the morning," Vasquez Sura told investigators.

"He would just wake up and like, hit me. And then last Saturday, for my daughter's birthday party, before I went to my daughter’s birthday party, he slapped me three times.

"And then last week, I did call the police. My sister called the police because he hit me in front of my sister."

Each of us should be fortunate enough to savor love even one tenth as pure, intense, and burning as the Democratic Party’s infinite love for the smugglers, robbers, rapists, and murderers breaking into this country continuing their criminal careers.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.