New York Democratic Politicians Gang up on 'Governor Granny-Killer'

NEW YORK — New York politicians are hovering ravenously over Andrew Cuomo, like vultures circling a mortally wounded stallion.

And those are just the Democrats.

My how the Emperor of the Empire State has fallen. Just weeks ago, he was an omnipotent chief executive who opened and closed entire industries at will.

Today, Cuomo is mocked as Governor Granny-killer and attacked by his own party for covering up the needless China-virus deaths of thousands of seniors.

Cuomo’s deliberate actions created the toxic disaster that could send him to Sing Sing:

Last March 25, Cuomo’s Department of Health ordered nursing homes (NH) as follows: "No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19."

Despite relentless pleas for China-virus tests, Cuomo further mandated that day: "NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission."

Cuomo waited until April 30—Day 48 of this national emergency—to ban COVID-19-positive personnel from nursing homes.

No lack of hospital capacity explains Cuomo’s edict, even after nursing-home administrators visualized body bags. The Corona-positive elderly could have quarantined in Samaritan Purses’ 68-bed field hospital in Central Park as early as March 28.

The 1,000-bed USNS Comfort medical ship and the Javits Convention Center’s 2,910-bed pop-up hospital, both supplied by President Donald J. Trump, opened March 30.

Long before Cuomo unplugged his deadly decree on May 10, these underused facilities could have treated seniors until they either yielded to or overcame COVID-19. After a fortnight, those no longer contagious could have entered nursing homes without endangering others.

But that made too much sense.

So, as these seniors teemed with lethal microbes, Cuomo forced them straight into eldercare facilities.

No surprise, COVID-negative residents contracted the virus and perished.

According to Cuomo, these deaths totaled 8,711.

But this number looks like a lie.

The Associated Press surmised in May that Cuomo’s underreporting whitewashed the devastation of his nursing-home diktat. Cuomo’s fellow Democrats recently confirmed this fact and now target the catastrophically inept governor.

Democrat Attorney General Letitia James swooped down on January 28 and took the first bite out of Cuomo’s hide. Her 76-page report concluded that Cuomo’s nursing-home data "may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent."

Cuomo’s death toll excluded seniors who left nursing homes and expired at medical centers. These bogus "hospital fatalities" did not bloody Cuomo’s hands.

Soon after James’ devastating findings, Cuomo’s Health Department finally uncooked the books: COVID-related nursing-home deaths through January 19 totaled 12,743. That’s 46.3 percent higher than the 8,711 that Cuomo previously claimed.

Team Cuomo also confessed that the 6,327 COVID-19-positive seniors whom they steered from hospitals into eldercare centers excluded 2,729 "readmissions" of infected patients returned to the facilities from whence they came. This tally of 9,056 such individuals is 43.1 percent higher than Cuomo’s phony figure.

"Who cares?" the ice-hearted Cuomo said January 29. "Died in a hospital. Died in a nursing home. They died."

Cuomo takes zero responsibility for his idiotic choices and their terminal consequences.

Instead, he blames everyone and everything else: God, "the toxic political environment," "conspiracy theories," GOP operatives Michael Caputo and Roger Stone, nursing-home employees, and "a complete abdication by the Trump administration of its duty to manage this pandemic"—according to Cuomo’s Department of Health—never mind the hospital ship, temporary medical centers, doctors, nurses, drugs, and supplies that Trump rushed to his birthplace.

As the New York Post reported, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa admitted to Democrat state lawmakers on a February 10 conference call, "basically, we froze."

Team Cuomo concealed nursing-home deaths because "we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice…was going to be used against us…"

DeRosa’s smoking-gun sent the buzzards hovering over Gotham and Albany:

"I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D –Queens) stated Friday. "Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic," AOC added. "Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their elected leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation."

New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D – Queens) urged the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to rescind the Emmy Award that it gave Cuomo "in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world," as the Academy stated. Holden wrote: "We now know that his TV appearances and clout were used to mislead the public regarding how their loved ones died."

State Senator Jessica Ramos (D – Queens) wrote via Twitter that Cuomo’s “emergency powers must be rescinded, he & his admin must be subpoenaed, and a full investigation must result in justice for our grieving families.” She also said, "People died and Cuomo lied then he had the gall to write a book."

"Governor can claim (as he’s done) that they withheld the data bc they thought it would be used against them by the DOJ(!)," State Senator Julia Salazar (D – Brooklyn) remarked via Twitter. "But claiming they informed the legislature is a lie on top of a lie."

Nine Democrat State Assembly members demanded Tuesday that Cuomo lose his emergency powers to rule by fiat during the COVID crisis. "It is now unambiguously clear that this governor has engaged in an intentional obstruction of justice, as outlined in Title 18, Chapter 73 of the United States Code," the lawmakers wrote their colleagues. "This is a necessary first step in beginning to right the criminal wrongs of this Governor and his administration."

Cuomo also reportedly is the focus of an FBI probe.

He looks vulnerable to charges of fraud, false statements, conspiracy, and—for his venomous commands themselves—criminally negligent homicide (the Laws of New York §125.10) and second-degree manslaughter (§125.15), according to Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor and judge.

Andrew Cuomo should immediately apologize to the families and loved ones of the thousands of seniors whom his utterly boneheaded decisions needlessly exposed to COVID-19.

Next, he should resign and be handcuffed.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.