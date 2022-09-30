Fight Crime: Vote Republican in 2022 and '24

Democrats promised that defunding the police would yield utopia. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., predicted that America would look "like a suburb."

She did not mention that this posh village would include hoodlums breaking into mansions, residents getting robbed beside white-picket fences, and neighbors seeing BMWs carjacked at gunpoint.

This horror show is the result of deliberate Democratic policies:

Defund the police

Demonize the police

Demoralize the police

Pro-criminal "prosecutors" who defend punks

Decriminalize shoplifting.

When Californians swipe less than $950 worth of goods per instance, this barely enforced misdemeanor becomes a 100 percent discount. Businesses cannot survive by donating their merchandise. Violent criminals watch this lawlessness and think: "Our time is now."

•No cash bail.

Michael Palacios was arrested on Sept. 16 for terrorizing a Manhattan McDonald’s with an ax. Eighteen hours later, he was free without bail.

•Some judges wish to hold dangerous offenders but cannot. Others gleefully give culprits second, 43rd, and even 102nd chances.

The NYPD says that Kevin Douglas attacked Thai fashion model Bew Jirajariywetch on the Subway last February. Douglas had 44 prior arrests, including 16 on May 13, 2019. He was released 15 times that day.

"Super perp" Sean Cooper was arrested for stabbing Uber Eats delivery man Bharatbhai Patel on Tuesday. It was Cooper’s 103rd time in handcuffs.

Now what?

Democrats cannot be trusted on crime. Period. They are too wedded to political correctness and "equity" to inconvenience lawbreakers who, unfortunately, are disproportionately Black and brown.

Fighting crime, alas, means fighting blacks and Hispanics more than whites. Since this is "racist," (never mind that minority offenders’ victims tend to be black and brown) Democrats are paralyzed.

The solution is to pry Democrats from office.

Republicans can fight crime without getting their boxers and panties into knots over evil-doers’ ethnicity.

Local, state, and – where appropriate – federal GOP candidates should promise this path back to law and order:

•Deny law-enforcement grants to jurisdictions that let wrongdoers run rampant.

•Subject pro-criminal "prosecutors" such as Chicago’s Kim Foxx, Los Angeles’ George Gascón, and Philadelphia’s Larry Krasner to withering interrogation at oversight hearings.

•As Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recommends, deny confirmation to pro-criminal Biden appointees, as should have befallen police-defunding cheerleaders Kristen Clark and Vanita Gupta. They now are top Justice Department officials.

•Fund the police: Boost budgets to recruit, train, pay, promote, and retain police officers.

•Entice rookies by helping them pay their college debts in exchange for law-enforcement service.

•Where possible, fire pro-criminal prosecutors. If sworn-in as governor, New York Republican Lee Zeldin promises immediately to sack Manhattan’s thug-hugging district attorney, Alvin Bragg. He is yet another far-left "prosecutor" funded by real-life James Bond villain George Soros.

•Conservative donors should furnish the antidote to Soros’ poison. Their campaign cash can help recall his faux "prosecutors" and replace them with crime-crushing lawmen.

Once elected, Republicans should reinstate the Broken Windows police strategies that former Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, R-N.Y., and former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton used to transform Gotham swiftly from America’s crime capital into its safest metropolis.

Giuliani and Bratton confirmed that quality-of-life criminals who jumped turnstiles and urinated in public often robbed, raped, and killed, too.

Lesson: Hit minor crime, hammer major crime.

Stop, Question, and Frisk helped cops approach and address suspicious characters and, if warranted, check them for illegal weapons. This nabbed some crooks and deterred others.

Pinpointing crime hotspots and deploying cops accordingly slashed lawlessness. Go figure.

Shifting cops from desks to foot patrols fostered visual enforcement, improved community relations, and encouraged citizens to say something if they saw something.

These efforts were reinforced by lock-’em-up prosecutors, judged by no-nonsense jurists, and applauded by New Yorkers who, once again, enjoyed walking home without getting killed.

Republicans have five weeks to remind voters that the mayhem devouring America’s cities and suburbs is no accident. It flows downstream from public policies willfully inflicted by the criminal’s best friend, today’s Democratic Party.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.