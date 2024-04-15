×
Tags: mclaughlin | rasmussen | race
OPINION

Does Money Even Matter in '24 Race?

(Evcrow/Dreamstime.com)

Dick Morris By Monday, 15 April 2024 10:58 AM EDT

"The Biden campaign and allied groups have spent over $16 million on ads since the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5, and have $132 million reserved in ads through Election Day, according to AdImpact."

And the Trump Campaign has spent only $3.4 million on ads since super tuesday and has only $250,000 booked.

And Trump is eight points ahead in the latest Rasmussen Poll and six ahead in the last McLaughlin Poll, taken two weeks earlier.

Ads are not going to be a big factor in the 2024 presidential race.

Both candidates are well defined and advertisements are not going to produce significant changes one way or the other.

For Biden, reality, not campaign ads, is the problem.

The uptick in inflation, the massive daily influx of illegal immigrants, and the president’s obvious, continued degeneration are the key variables.

For Trump, the increasingly obvious double standard that has him on trial now for allegedly paying a stripper from the wrong account and purported DOJ election interference are the key variables.

But the administration has so overreached in its prosecutions that they have no credibility with most voters.

Money won’t help.

Even as Trump recovers from his massive spending to win the nomination, and matches or beats Biden, in each day’s new fund raising hauls, the president’s campaign is sputtering in search of an issue.

To claim that Trump is somehow dangerous to the country after having served four years as president without ill effect is fanciful.

Yet Biden’s campaign speeches echo that theme in the vain hope that endless repetition — albeit well funded — will prevail.

More of same won’t help Biden and he is beyond foolish for even trying.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Morris
305
Monday, 15 April 2024 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

