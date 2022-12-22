Dick Morris: Pelosi's Sick Referrals Will Backfire, Trump Grows Stronger

When the House Jan. 6 Committee voted to send four criminal referrals against President Trump to the Department of Justice, this should not have come as any surprise to anyone.

Especially to anyone who read my book The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback.

In fact, in The Return, I predicted it, as well as almost all major developments involving the former president.

And I correctly predicted that very soon after the midterm elections, Trump would announce his candidacy for reelection.

I also claimed that he would stake out a huge lead over Ron DeSantis.

All of that has now happened.

As a result of Trump’s decision to run, I said the Jan. 6 Committee would move to refer his case to the Justice Department and seek his indictment on phony charges of obstruction and insurrection.

It’s clear Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and the DOJ want to indict the former president.

But I have also predicted that no matter what happens, President Trump would become stronger politically, even more so than ever before.

The most recent Harvard/Harris poll shows exactly that.

Trump’s lead over DeSantis has grown from 18 points in early December to 23 points now.

And, the recent McLaughlin Poll has Trump leading Biden by 3 points in a general election matchup.

With Donald Trump, that which does not destroy him does make him stronger.

The more the left attacks him and attempts to destroy and stop him, the stronger he becomes.

Clearly, Trump’s message is striking a responsive chord.

He is saying that the Left, Big Tech, and the Big Media conspired to keep us in ignorance of the facts — now revealed on Hunter Biden’s laptop — that both Bidens were in bed with the Chinese Communist Party.

Had the public known that, who could have voted for him?

In autumn of ’22, right as the midterm elections approached, a storm of media distortion helped Biden to improve his job rating to 45% approval.

Largely driven by the false hopes aroused by his absurdly named “Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden rose to his highest approval rating of the past year.

Today, as the economy continues to weaken, Biden’s approval rating has crashed back to reality.

The Rasmussen Poll gives Biden a 39% approval, the lowest of his presidency.

Meanwhile, Trump has been through a firestorm of negative publicity, culminating in these ridiculous and highly political House criminal referrals.

Still, Trump has several major obstacles in his path. I explain those in The Return.

But, as The Return has demonstrated, Trump has a plan and he’s sticking to it.

And the Democrats, the media, Big Tech, and the rest are helping Donald Trump in his ultimate return to the Oval Office.

