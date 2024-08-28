WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

Is Democrats Strategy to Keep Harris Offstage? You Bet

question of where the frontrunner really is in a presidential election year

(Eduard Goricev/Dreamstime.com)

Dick Morris By Wednesday, 28 August 2024 11:11 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Democrats successfully let Joe Biden twist slowly in the wind.
They speculated publicly as to whether, or not he would be their candidate.

Additionally, Democrats hyped-up early voting.

And, the Democrats are trying to railroad Kamala’s candidacy, giving us as little time as possible to comprehensively vet her.

It wasn't until the last possible moment that the Democratic Party forced Joe Biden to pull out of the 2024 race, while beating those early voting drums.

Turning to the swing states:

Pennsylvania opens early voting on Sept. 6, Virginia and Minnesota starts on Sept. 20. Ohio begins on Oct. 8.

Arizona permits early voting on Oct. 9.

This early voting schedule means that the window for completely understanding who Kamala Harris really is and what makes her tick, is closing only a few short weeks from now.

To foist a dark horse candidate on the electorate unfairly truncates the time we will be allowed to examine the candidate.

In Europe, snap elections are more common.

But the nature of their political process permits adequate time for voters to reach a decision.

The period before election day is filled with debates not just of the party leaders but of their entire shadow cabinet. But, in the U.S. we are being asked to decide only weeks or days before we know who is running.

And don’t think for a moment that the short window for Harris is inadvertent.

It's key to the Democratic strategy to keep all of us clueless . . .

As long as possible.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist.

