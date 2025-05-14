We Can Save America from the Left by Stepping Up

Many of us by now may have heard the descriptive term, "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Make no mistake, TDS refers to an unhinged hatred of President Donald J. Trump and all things connected to him.

To me, a clinician, the fascinating question about TDS is not what those suffering from it hate — rather it’s about what they love.

What they hate is obvious.

But . . . What do they love?

From my observation, people with TDS don't really love anything.

What they suffer from is anxiety; one which is deeply metaphysical, manifesting as a profound terror of reality.

They must relieve their anxiety; and one thing — characterized by MAGA — stands in their way.

The reality they dread is comprised of, but not limited to, a world in which they must stand on their own two feet, think, judge, and conclude for themselves.

In that "horrible" world, they may even be called upon to step up to the plate (think putting money where one's mouth is).

To be clearer, to put their individual and collective selves to verifiably work, to save something (an institution) or someone (truly those in need of that which is life sustaining).

But why bother, when it's so much easier to complain, rather than act.

Our nation's (now 47th) commander in chief is like an oncoming truck, set to collide with the nursery school delusion that one need not think in order to survive and flourish.

At no time was this more evident than during the era of COVID-19.

Say or write what one will, it was the defining moment separating those with self-esteem from those without it.

Trump, especially during his third run for president in 2024, became their touchstone of liberation from the ethically putrid, psychologically comatose universe represented by the competing dystopian universe of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and the rest of the billionaire, state-connected totalitarians who pulled their strings.

Think "limousine liberals" at their worst.

Let's consider two significant, undeniable facts about Donald Trump.

One, he always speaks with absolute confidence and certainty.

His time in the limelight has spanned 50 years.

He's never blinked. Not once.

Two, he’s nearly always right.

In the end, if not always at the time, he wins.

His business and political careers are stories for the ages.

In that regard, something tells this writer we have not yet reached the climax of his story.

In our current era of subjectivity, meandering uncertainty and toxic "femininity" (yes, I mean that), Donald Trump stands as the antithesis of everything we are trained by public "education" to hold dear — and he overcomes it.

This is often accomplished with a single Tweet on "X."

Is he nearly superhuman?

His aura, it may be argued, is of a mythical figure, one capable of doing the one thing which no one can truly do.

Donlad J. Trump has saved us from ourselves. Whether or not the left chooses to admit it, he's made it so the left can continue to voice their alternative view of our universe, read: The American Dream.

Is there a peaceful solution to America’s electronic, verbal and increasingly literal civil war? Don't count on it.

For one, this writer will not reside peacefully under the rule of these TDS persons and/or organizations. They're not happy with peace, but content with mass coercion.

They want COVID-19 fascism times 1,000 — forever. For many, now cured, the pandemic never ends, and in their view should never end for the rest of us.

The left is about:

Unrelenting Control

Woke

Totalitarianism

Unlimited Meddling

Socialism

Gender Psychosis

Racial Supremacy Censorship

If the above enumerated were a mathematical equation, it would add up to:

Censorship

Supremacy Over All

But let this clarion full-throated response ring out!

Millions of "others," that is the rest of us, will never, ever give in.

This writer isn’t naive, he knows the ruthlessness of their leaders and the sickness of their minds are unceasing.

Looking beyond Trump's time, I see no solution here.

Our differences are irreconcilable — and unsustainable.

In the end, after the dust settles on our intellectually and emotionally explosive era, Donald Trump’s greatest contribution will be to have shown the "experts" were wrong about everything: economics, politics, ethics, gender, philosophy, trade, climate change, the Federal Reserve, socialism, and Woke.

In our contemporary age, we can still take heart that Donald Trump is the utterly improbable white knight on horseback coming to rescue us from the falsehoods (Woke, Pollyanna, political correctness, psychobabble, feminism, secular subjectivism) which have, for far too long defined the last few generations, starting with the baby boomers right through to the millennials and Gen Z.

We’ve all been exposed to this crap.

We either succumbed, or we voted for Donald Trump, and supported his political compeers.

The Age of Trump is about the biggest sociological reboot in U.S. history, if not human history. And for this, the mindless conformists among us will never forgive Mr. Trump.

Getting back to the rest of us, it’s an ongoing liberation day, on of a far deeper and lasting significance than anything merely political.

Are you listening?

Are you willing to step up to the plate to save America and all for which it rightfully and unceasingly stands?

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.