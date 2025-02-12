Message to Left: You Elected Trump - Twice

President Donald J. Trump Didn't Ignite the Fire Putting Him in Power, the Left did; They Began Decades Ago

This writer knows many conservatives.

Most everyone one this writer knows on that side of things politically are quite willing to share their views, and even have an honest dialogue about them.

Conversely, none of the Democrats this writer encounters are willing to have that discussion --- at least without accusing me of being a Nazi or a racist.

When you’re willing to have a conversation, you can say (and mean) things like, "Here’s why I think the government should or should not be involved in something.

"Here’s what I think the definition of a 'right' is. Here’s why I support Socialism over Capitalism."

You can make your case and then listen to the responses.

The Democrats and left-winger are unwilling to have that conversation, so they scream things like, "You’re a fascist. You’re a racist."

Those labels are deliberate conversation-stoppers.

The implication is clear, "I won't reason with you, because you're a bad person."

End of conversation.

This didn't begin with the election of Donald Trump in 2016, nor with his reelection in 2024. For years, those of us who don’t agree with leftism and communism have been called racists and other horrible things — in the absence of any evidence.

None of this is new.

What is new is the magnitude of the irrationality and injustice spewing from the left.

What happened in 2016 and much more effectively in 2024 is that we conservatives finally are led by someone who genuinely fights back, on behalf of all Americans.

This means doing so absent screaming, hysterical platitudes, and fist-waving for the cameras, but with actual, measurable actions.

The left isn't used to this and never will be.

They have controlled academia, government-run (read public) schools, the media and most of the culture for generations.

And they still do.

Although in recent months Trump is threatening all they hold dear.

Left-adherents are horrified, outraged, and indignant that anyone would challenge them, like . . . President Trump does — daily.

Thus liberals feel they've been given a green light to spew all the unbridled hatred and intolerance.

In other words, it’s their modus operandi, extant for decades.

They're steadfast, obsessive claim is that it’s because of Trump.

The truth is, that for decades, the Democrat-controlled media has brainwashed and gaslighted them into hating anyone not agreeing with them.

Is there erroneous thinking on both sides?

To be fair, at times.

But show us anyone on the left who hides their views.

Seemingly, it's hundreds of conservatives — especially businesspeople — who oppose the leftist/globalist establishment who do hide their views.

They tell me, "I really respect and like your posts. But I can never tell anyone. I’d be out of business."

I never hear Democrats or other left-adherents say such things.

It tells you something about the psychological and social climate in which we’re living.

It also tells you who created it: the left. Even though some extreme liberals are worse than others, the general problem was started by the left.

They started a "fire," and did so long ago. Not just overnight.

In any context, whether it’s politics, personal relationships, or anything else, you must be willing to have a conversation.

Our entire constitutional government depends on this sort of rationality, mutuality, and reason. When reason and rationality exit the culture — as I see happening now — there’s no way that a constitutional system of government can sustain itself.

As much as this writer cheers Trump’s policies, I know full well that left-rooted anger will not subside any more than our own did when the Biden regime was in power.

Our Bill of Rights and system of government, elections and so forth mean nothing once half the population regards the other as evil.

Based on years of reading history, the only other times America was ever like this were in the era leading up to the Civil War.

Screaming about Democracy is insufficient.

Democracy can be just as bad, if not worse, than a one-man dictatorship.

Only a republic can guard the rights of the individual against the tyranny of the majority.

And only a rational, reasonable population willing to have rational conversations, and accept the outcome of elections they don’t agree with, has any hope of survival.

Leftists, globalists, and communists will continue to blame Donald Trump for everything falling apart societally, especially in government.

They retain control most of the media and most of the culture.

They are the ones with the most to say and more than appreciably vociferously.

Because for years, they’ve dominated Hollywood, sports, corporate culture, schools, and universities. Thus, they bear the greatest responsibility for what has happened: a disrespect for America and all it stands for.

President Trump is merely the response to it, and the manifestation of the entirely justified emotion that is now (finally) a welcome reality,

"We’ve had enough. And we're not taking it anymore!"

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He is the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," available exclusively at www.DrHurd.com. He has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), on Newsmax TV, and writes two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read more of Dr. Hurd's reports — Here.