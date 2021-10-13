Here's How to Make America Great Again . . . Again

No one should place their complete faith in government. That's why we have inspectors general, private watchdog groups, and a free and independent press — to make sure government isn't overstepping its authority.

But it's now beyond healthy skepticism — so much so that even first lady Jill Biden mentioned it.

''You know, I think a lot of times people don't have a really positive image of the government,'' she told reporters Tuesday.

And if she wants to know why, she has only to point to her husband's administration.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, at her confirmation hearing that ''the Treasury secretary has to be a voice for fiscal sanity, and I pledge to do that. Our finances need to be on a sustainable, long-run course. And that's very important for us to focus on. I pledge to do that.''

And then eight months later she told members of the House Financial Services Committee that Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill will cost taxpayers nothing.

If you find that hard to swallow, this week she told "CBS Evening News" managing editor Norah O'Donnell that the administration's proposed $600 IRS reporting requirement is ''absolutely not'' a way for the government to snoop into Americans' finances, but rather a tool to hold billionaires accountable.

So we're supposed to believe that to keep billionaires honest, the IRS has to examine every transaction and account exceeding $600?

The only thing that's needed for America to get back on track is to open up the country — cancel the vaccine mandates, get rid of the unemployment bonuses, and let Americans breathe free again. So what's really behind all this?

Without intending to do so, White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed what the administration's ultimate goal really is with the profligate spending and reporting proposals.

"The president wants to make fundamental change in our economy,'' she said, adding that the COVID pandemic provided the perfect opportunity to get his socialist agenda approved, including ''free'' child care and ''free'' college education for illegal immigrants.

And, without surprise, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's primary instrument to make that ''fundamental change,'' is quickly losing America's trust.

American Pulse reported Tuesday that a majority of respondents — 54% — believed Fauci lost all credibility with the American people. Of that number, 38% said they ''strongly agreed'' and 16% ''somewhat agreed.''

But that's nothing compared to Biden's own approval, according to a Quinnipiac poll released last week. It showed him underwater in every major category, beginning with overall job approval.

A total of 53% of respondents disapproved of his job performance, versus 38% who approved.

Getting to specifics, Biden also received negative scores on his handling of COVID, the economy, foreign policy, immigration and as commander in chief.

And while Donald Trump made significant gains among Black voters during the four years of his presidency, Biden has lost ground with this bloc in just nine months.

Atlanta-based Black Male Voter Project founder W. Mondale Robinson told The Washington Post that ''I think the frustration [with Biden among the Black population] is at an all-time high.''

Biden's entire cabinet has one thing in common with the president — it's plagued by scandal. For example:

• Vice President Kamala Harris doesn't come off as a serious administrator, and runs from every job she's given

• Secretary of State Antony Blinken cowers before his Chinese counterparts, and can't explain the Afghanistan debacle

• Attorney General Merrick Garland has proven to be more of a political puppet than a serious legal scholar to oversee the Justice Department

Finally, there's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, whose only qualifications for the job was that he's gay and had a Lionel train set when he was a kid.

Given recent events, Monica Crowley, who served as Trump's assistant Treasury secretary for public affairs, couldn't resist a little nose tweaking in a tweet she addressed to Buttigieg Monday.

''I know you probably thought being Secy of Transportation would be a pretty sleepy gig,'' she began. ''But we've got a supply chain crisis, overwhelmed ports, a trucker shortage, airline workers walking out over the vax mandate, & sky-high gas prices.

''Thoughts?'' Crowley concluded.

But it's not too late to turn things around.

The border is in tatters, Americans were left behind in Afghanistan, that country is now a terrorist stronghold, America's supply chain is non-existent, America has lost its energy independence, the crime rate — including murder — is soaring, and inflation is galloping like a runaway steed.

Here's the way out.

Biden can resign, move back into his comfy Delaware basement digs, where Jill can feed him tapioca pudding and read him bedtime stories and let the adults take over.

Then, Republicans can hold off "President" Kamala Harris until 2024.

And then maybe we can make America great again . . . again.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.