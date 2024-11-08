Left Melts Down, as Trump Already Makes World Safer

The Harris-Walz campaign had everything going for them: the legacy media, which included The New York Times, The Washington Post, all three broadcast networks, plus CNN and MSNBC and the bulk of Hollywood royalty — all carrying water for them.

To top it off they had an unprecedented $1 billion war chest, plus a $20 million overdraft.

Despite all that backing, they lost the White House by both the Electoral College and the popular vote in a landslide. They also lost control of the Senate, and they’re unlikely to flip the House to their party.

Although Donald Trump only became president-elect days ago, the world is already a safer place.

Unfriendly world leaders and U.S. businessmen with manufacturing facilities overseas are already preparing for the January 20 inauguration.

Shortly after noon on Thursday, Daily Caller reporter Greg Price offered some interesting observations.

“Donald Trump has been the President-Elect for not even two days,” Price said, yet:

[Fashion designer/manufacturer] Steve Madden is halting manufacturing in China by half in a year

Hamas calls for an end to the war in the Middle East

The Iran-backed Houthis announced a ceasefire

Putin said he’s ready to work toward peace

“Elections have consequences!!” Price added. “#PeaceThroughStrength”

The election also rattled Beijing. Although their official reaction is one of indifference, privately the incoming administration deeply concerns them.

Yuan Juzheng, a philosophy professor at National Taiwan University, returned home this week from a trip to China. He reported that “nearly everyone [he] met with wanted to talk about the U.S. election.” He added that Beijing considers a Trump win to be a "worst-case scenario.”

Meanwhile here at home, The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared Wednesday by more than 1,500 points in reaction to Trump’s return to the White House — to a new record high.

But reaction among Democrats and the Left was all doom and gloom.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow thought the election marked the end of democracy.

“We now are just another one in the list of countries that has decided to hey, what the heck, let’s try the strong man thing,” she told her viewers. “Let’s let democracy go. Let’s put in an all-powerful guy instead, see how it goes.”

Maddow claimed that as a result, "Americans just voted to end our multi-racial pluralistic democracy."

Vice President Kamala Harris also reacted poorly. Rather than build on her coalition for the next go-around, she snubbed her most loyal supporters on Tuesday evening.

She was scheduled to watch the returns with hundreds of her voters and campaign workers at what was planned to be a victory party at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, D.C.

But when the returns started pouring in — all devastating for Democrats — Harris chickened out.

Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told the gathering of visibly upset supporters, "You won't hear from the vice president tonight."

The honorable and courageous thing would have been to show up, watch the returns with them, and be their rock.

Reporter Kamlesh Singh posted a video of Harris-Walz campaign workers, supporters and voters looking in shock as they file out. He added his own observations.

“The worst thing Kamala Harris did was to cancel her speech at the Howard University,” Singh said. “She was unfair to these people who needed consolation. She will be remembered as the Coward of Howard. #USAElection2024 #HarrisWalz”

CBS late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert also saw the election as an end to democracy.

“The deep shock and sense of loss is enormous,” he said. "The majority has spoken and they said they don’t care that much about democracy. And I want to take a moment to congratulate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on running an amazing 107-day campaign.”

Well no, they didn’t run “an amazing” campaign. It was a joke. They couldn’t answer a single serious question about what they planned to do if elected. The only benchmark voters had was a long string of failures brought about by the Biden-Harris administration.

Despite the backing of legacy media, despite Hollywood, despite the string of pop stars and late-night talk hosts all openly rooting for Harris, there was one thing Harris couldn’t overcome, and it had nothing to do with her sex, the color of her skin, her national origin, or the end of democracy.

When push came to shove, Harris couldn’t overcome Harris herself. She couldn’t overcome the vacuous, unserious failure that voters saw in her.

And she couldn’t overcome the strength and aura of competence and success they saw in Trump.