Tide Turning Against Trans Theory in Women's Sports, Elsewhere

Monday brought us two announcements, one out of Kansas City Mo., and the other from Rome, Italy, which should have been the death knell to not only biological males competing in girls’ and women’s sports, but also to the transgender movement altogether.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that only biological women will be permitted to compete in NAIA-sanctioned women's sporting events. The NAIA is the governing body for intercollegiate sports at small colleges in the United States, Canada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The decision wasn’t even close. The board voted 20-0.

“Thank you, NAIA, for standing with female athletes & prioritizing their safety & equal opportunity,” wrote the Independent Women's Forum. “Women's sports are for WOMEN.”

As of January 30, there have been more than 578 victories claimed by males competing in women’s sports. To give an idea how much this trend has exploded, 19 months earlier that number was only a bit more than 30, going back to 2003.

Maybe it’s time for the NCAA and the U.S. Olympic Committee to play catch-up and accept as a scientific fact that there’s a physical difference between boys and girls, men and women.

Also on Monday, Pope Francis made his own announcement on transgenderism and the notion of “sex change” in general.

The Vatican reported a day earlier that this announcement would be forthcoming, prompting many Roman Catholics to hold their breath given previous “woke” statements coming out of Rome recently.

For example, in mid-December the Holy See released Fiducia Supplicans, a document that sanctioned same-sex marriages within the church, with the pope’s approval.

In response, more than 90 priests and lay leaders wrote an open letter, urging bishops and cardinals to "forbid immediately the application of this document in your diocese" and "ask directly the Pope to urgently withdraw this unfortunate document, which is in contradiction with both Scripture and the universal and uninterrupted Tradition of the Church.”

A month earlier the pontiff hosted a luncheon at the Vatican for a large gathering of people claiming to be transgender women.

However, when Monday arrived most Catholics were relieved. He released a new document titled Dignitas infinita, decreeing that gender theory, sex changes, and surrogacy are threats to human dignity.

And just like transgender sports, the Vatican’s document recognized scientific realities, realities that the medical and scientific communities are just now acknowledging.

The argument often used to support “gender-affirming care” in the past was that it was necessary for suicide prevention. Parents might be asked, “would you rather have a dead son or a live daughter?”

Last month the American Urological Association published a study conducted by California researchers who discovered that the exact opposite was true.

The study found, for example, that “attempted-suicide rate among transgender women [biological men] who received a vaginoplasty in California was twice as high during the period after the surgery compared with the period before the surgery.”

And it turns out that nonsurgical “gender affirming care” may be even worse. Last week the Daily Mail reported that the “Mayo Clinic say puberty blockers leave trans kids with withering testes, fertility problems and even cancer.”

And the results of a 15-year study were released last week indicating that most “gender-confused kids” eventually grow out of their confusion. In other words, it’s just a phase.

On this whole gender issue, England may be way ahead of us. Sky News reported last month that the National Health Service England will no longer prescribe puberty blockers for children due to potentially severe negative effects.

So where do kids get these ideas? Many of them at school — from their teachers, who are more determined to transition their young, impressionable students into the opposite sex (without parental consent) than they are to teach them the three Rs.

Those teachers may want to listen to Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall,” especially where they shout, “Hey! Teachers! Leave them kids alone!”

Physicians who see dollar signs by experimenting on young children may want to review the Hippocratic Oath. One of the promises within the oath is "first, do no harm" (or "primum non nocere,” in Latin).

To Pope Francis, you got it pretty much right this week, but on that “same-sex marriage” thingie, remember, it’s “Adam and Eve,” not “Adam and Steve.”

And finally, to male athletes who see transgenderism as an easy path to victory: You may want to revisit the adage that “winners never cheat, and cheaters never win."

While cheating may offer some temporary satisfaction, in the long run cheaters damage their character, their credibility and their reputation. They’re losers in the end.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.