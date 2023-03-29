It's Not Guns, It's Not the GOP, It's Always the Shooter

The ghouls came out in full force to blame everyone and everything for Monday’s shooting at a Nashville, Tennessee Christian elementary school, before the bodies of the six victims had even cooled.

They blamed everything, that is, except for the real cause of this tragedy — the shooter.

Transgender Audrey Hale, 28, who went by the name Aiden, shot and killed three nine-years-old students and three staff members. each in their 60s, at The Covenant School on Monday in what police are calling a "targeted attack."

Media and the left blamed Republicans, white people, Christians, the shooter’s parents, and even the school. But the biggest culprit, most believed, were the guns.

"It's heartbreaking, a family's worst nightmare," President Biden said Monday.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence."

Observing that the shooter carried two so-called "assault-style" weapons and a handgun, he renewed his demand that Congress ban such weapons.

"So, I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we begin to make some more progress."

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, also blamed it all on guns.

"It's the guns," he tweeted. "OK, we'll ban the drag queens. No, it's the guns."

Actor George Takei, best known for his role as "Mr. Sulu," helmsman on the starship Enterprise in the "Star Trek" series, had a different opinion.

"In case it’s not yet clear, the problem is the Republicans," he tweeted, and that opinion was shared by the White House and even some media.

If there was any confusion as to what Takei was referring to, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cleared it all up: "How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act?" she asked.

"We need to do something."

But not just congressional Republicans.

Newsweek suggested that Tennessee Republicans were also at fault.

"Drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors were banned in Tennessee this month, while assault weapons remain legal," Newsweek tweeted.

Eli Erlick, a PhD candidate at the University of California at Santa Cruz, had a different take — it was the school’s fault.

"As we learn more, it's clear the Nashville Covenant School is a right-wing institution in which Audrey Hale and many others were abused" said Erlick, who is researching political philosophy, social movements, and trans history.

"Obviously, this isn't an excuse to attack it. But there are problems with deregulating religious schools + the US's lack of mental healthcare."

Again, it was an elementary school and the shooter was 28. She hadn’t attended it in at least 14 years, assuming it taught classes through the eighth grade.

The Daily Mail proclaimed in its headline that "Nashville mass school shooter Audrey Hale was rejected by her Christian parents who 'couldn't accept' she was gay and trans."

So apparently she was the real victim. If only her parents had been less "Christian."

But the prize for the true garbage take goes to Benjamin Dixon, a self-described "Pastor of Antifa."

"These White Christians Devils went from 'thoughts & prayers' to actively calling for revenge and violence as soon as they saw the mass shooter wasn't one of their own for the first time in history," he tweeted.

But it turns out that Hale wasn’t actually the first LGBT shooter "in history." Counting Monday’s shooting, Breitbart News identified four transsexual mass shooters within the past five years:

November 2018, Snochia Moseley, a man who identified as a woman, wounded three and killed three after opening fire at his place of employment in Aberdeen, Maryland.

May 2019, a Colorado woman who identified as male shot up a school, killing one and wounding eight.

November 2022, a Colorado man who identified as transsexual shot up a gay nightclub, killing five and wounding 18; and finally,

Monday’s attach by Audrey Hale, who killed three children and three adults at a Nashville Christian elementary school.

And in each instance the person responsible for the shooting was the one who pulled the trigger. It wasn’t the victim, Mom and Dad, nasty Republicans, or "White Christians Devils."

And an incident that occurred Saturday suggests it’s not the gun’s fault either.

Glynn Neal, 42, attacked Philip Todd — a staff member of Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican — as he was leaving a restaurant, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

He didn’t need a gun. He used a knife. And he’d been released from prison the day before after earning so-called "good time credit."

It’s not the weapon. It’s the perpetuator, and more often than not it’s a perpetuator with a screw loose. We don’t have a gun problem; we have a mental health problem, and if we don’t admit it and address it, it’s only going to get worse.

