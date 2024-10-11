It Takes Courage for Real People to Support Real Men and Women

Yesterday was Real Women’s Day — the 10th day of the 10th month, or XX in Roman numerals, which are the chromosomes that distinguish a real, biological woman from those of men — XY.

With an increasing number of biological boys and men claiming to identify as girls and women, it’s not a bad idea to set aside a day to celebrate the real deal, the 100% pure, the real McCoy.

But it becomes more important when those same boys and men steal medals, honors, and scholarships from real girls and women — with the blessing of state and federal government.

The day is the brainchild of collegiate athlete-turned-activist Riley Gaines, who announced the day on Twitter/X.

"Happy Real Women's Day!," the former University of Kentucky swimmer said.

"Being so competitive & mission-oriented, I don't often take time to reflect on the impact that's been had over the past ~2 years. It really is remarkable. More work to be done, but I'm proud."

Gaines added, "Men cannot become women and vice versa. 10/10=XX."

Gaines recalled an incident in March of 2023 when ESPN announced that the network would be honoring a female collegiate swimmer that day for Women’s History Month.

Her interest was piqued as she mentally ran through the list of female swimmers she knew.

It turned out to be UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas, a biological male, who Gaines described as “a man who was average at best in his rightful category where he swam three years prior.”

Despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of everyday Americans believe transgender athletes should participate in teams that conform to their biological sex, we see disappointments like this everywhere.

Last month the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that enjoined the state of Arizona from enforcing its ban on biological boys from participating in girls’ school athletic teams.

In New Hampshire, a federal District court ruled that two biological male student athletes may continue to compete on girls’ teams, despite a state law that would bar them from doing so.

Parents at a New Hampshire girls' high school basketball game were ordered to remove their pink armbands that read "XX," in silent protest to biological boys playing against girls. Despite this clear First Amendment violation of freedom of expression, a judge upheld the school’s decision.

Title IX of the 1972 Education Amendments was specifically enacted to prevent the discrimination of girls and women in educational and extracurricular activities — including sports.

But in August the Biden-Harris administration redrafted Title IX to include LGBT students, which opened the door to trans female athletes.

And last year Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., introduced H.Res.769 - Expressing support for the designation of October 10, 2023, as "Real Women's Day."

It went nowhere.

And good luck looking for assistance from the scientific community.

Scientific American reported in November of last year that performance advantages that male athletes enjoy have nothing to do with muscle size, lung capacity, or bone structure — it’s all a matter of perception.

"Inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports," the publication claimed.

And the medical community is "all in" on the transgender movement.

There’s a heck of a lot more money in trying to turn little girls into little boys — and vice versa — than there is in yanking out tonsils.

So what can we do?

On each Real Woman’s Day, Gaines encourages "everyone – not just women – to join me on Real Women’s Day to celebrate who we are and stand firm against an ideology that seeks to erase our identity," she said.

"Post about it. Talk about it. We've arrived at a place where these absurdities have become normalized because, collectively, we haven't been doing these things."

Better yet, instead of waiting until next year, we should celebrate real women every day. Let’s support their endeavors and accomplishments and denounce the "victories" of biological men using their innate physical advantages to defeat actual women.

We can speak out at school board meetings and write letters to the editor to demonstrate how real people support real women and denounce those who try to take advantage of them.

Being vocal can go a long way — especially if enough people do it.

Sure, it takes courage, but it’s time for real men to put their "big boy pants" on, and for real women to wear their "big girl dresses."

Speaking at an event in Detroit yesterday, former President Trump concluded what we’re ultimately fighting today.

"Our biggest threat to democracy is stupid people," he said.

And we can’t let stupid people win. Otherwise, we’ll be in danger of becoming just as stupid as they are.

