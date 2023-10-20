Please Tell Us We're Finally Seeing Climate Hysteria's End

The age of climate alarmism is crumbling, whether its proponents know it or not.

The signs are everywhere.

We’ve heard it all before:

Not to mention more recent nuggets from climate cultists: Greta Thunberg: "People are dying," Rep, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change," and Bill Nye (The Science Guy): "The planet’s on f*cking fire."

All of it is turning out to be nonsense.

The most recent example, reported yesterday, was that the University of Michigan’s investment of millions of dollars in its "Climate Action" program didn’t reduce even a smidgen of greenhouse gases.

U-M’s investments included “four electric buses, … 25 megawatts of on-campus solar installations and implement[ing] the use of geo-exchange.”

The university did get something from its investment, however: public displays of its environmental commitment, what others might call “virtue signaling.”

In addition to the solar installations, "U-M electric buses look similar to much of the current fleet, but with decals that read 'plugged in for our planet' — intended to contribute to a campus-wide culture of sustainability and encourage community members to learn more about university sustainability efforts,” the report states.

And former proponents of climate change have rethought the issue.

Earlier this month John Stossel interviewed Judith Curry, president of the Climate Forecast Applications Network, who admitted she was once a part of the climate hysterics as a result of 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, a category-5 storm that caused between $97.4 billion to $145.5 billion in estimated damages.

"We found that the percent of Category 4 and 5 hurricanes had doubled," Curry told John Stossel. "This was picked up by the media," and then climate alarmists realized, "Oh, here is the way to do it. Tie extreme weather events to global warming!"

But when other investigators pointed out flaws in her research, she did more digging on her own and realized they had a point.

"Like a good scientist, I investigated," Curry said, and realized that the critics were right. "Part of it was bad data. Part of it is natural climate variability.”

More famously another "good scientist," Patrick Moore, co-founded Greenpeace in the early days. He now sits on the board of the CO2 Coalition and calls climate change a “manufactured crisis.”

Other signs are emerging that climate alarmism is more scam than science.

Investigative journalist Heidi Blake published a piece in The New Yorker this week reporting what could be the biggest scandal in green energy — bigger even than the Solyndra scandal.

“The world's largest carbon offsetting firm sold environmentally worthless credits, while the developer of its biggest project secretly moved off tens of millions of $ paid by Gucci, Porsche, Nestlé & others into offshore accounts,” she said.

Carbon credits are permits that allow the owner to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The firm, South Pole Climate Solutions, “maintains that local people living around the Kariba forest protection in Zimbabwe are the ‘main beneficiaries’ of the money it makes selling credits,” she added. “But the company sidelined an internal whistleblower who warned that most of the funds seemed to have gone astray.

Blake added that, "Even after the company learned that it had massively overestimated the amount of carbon emissions the project had prevented, it continued selling millions of credits to some of the world's biggest brands."

As the result of these and other events, investors in the "green" movement — beginning with nation-states — are cashing in their chips and walking away.

Legal Insurrection reported that:

•Sweden has shelved its plans for a renewable energy program and is building more new nuclear power plants instead.

•The United Kingdom is increasing offshore gas and oil exploration and production in the North Sea — while President Biden is busy pulling offshore leases in the United States.

•“French President Emmanuel Macron is surrendering to reality and asked for a ‘regulatory pause’” in its renewable energy program.

Finally, we’re seeing "record outflows" of investment funds in green energy by individual investors as construction costs and interest rates escalate.

As a final indicator that the tide is turning, Greta Thunberg, the 20-year-old Swedish darling of the climate movement, who once addressed the United Nations General Assembly, was arrested at a London demonstration organized by Fossil Free London and Greenpeace.

The world has had enough.

"The science is settled" was the mantra of climate cultists like Al Gore.

But it wasn’t a scientific conclusion.

It was simply used to silence skeptics of the movement.

And as time marches on, we know the skeptics were right all along.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.