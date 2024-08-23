How About Just Making America Normal Again?

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

"The left destroys everything it touches."

That was nationally syndicated talk radio host Dennis Prager’s one-sentence reaction to Newsmax’s report of the destruction of San Francisco — long described as the most beautiful city in America, now a cesspool.

And look out.

Whatever craziness that California begins has a history of infecting the rest of the country, and the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was a reflection of that.

Author Scott McKay described the Democratic Party as "A Party at War With the Truth," and lists some of the lies repeated at the convention, including:

That Trump called all servicemen "suckers and losers";

That Trump will be "dictator on day-one";

That border crossings decreased after Trump left office; and,

That Biden-Harris built a half-million electric vehicle charging stations — the actual number is eight.

They also stretched the facts about themselves.

On Wednesday night former President Bill Clinton compared President Biden to George Washington. Biden "voluntarily gave up political power," he said.

Even CNN’s Chris Wallace, no fan of Republicans, saw through that.

"He was basically forced out by Nancy Pelosi, and Barack Obama, and Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries," Wallace said.

But the craziness goes beyond being at war with the truth.

Take multibillionaire Oprah Winfrey, who took to the convention floor and complained that "I have been on the receiving end" of "racism, sexism, income inequality."

She has a $2.7 billion net worth.

Michelle Obama also spoke Wednesday night and discussed "excessive" wealth.

"[My mother] and my father didn't aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed," she said.

"They understood that it wasn't enough for their kids to thrive if everyone else around us was drowning. So my mother volunteered at the local school."

She and former President Obama have multiple homes and are reportedly worth $70 million.

But apparently only Democrats should be able to take advantage of the upward mobility that capitalism made possible in the United States.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a real problem with his Republican counterpart’s decision to attend law school at Yale.

"I had 24 kids in my high school class and none of them went to Yale," he said during his acceptance speech.

What’s the point?

Conservative Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz observed that "Vance overcame poverty, served his country, and earned his way into Yale (and paid for using the GI Bill). How is that a bad thing?"

He added, "Meanwhile, how many of these speakers came from privilege & have Ivy League degrees?"

RealClearPolitics.com White House reporter Philip Wegmann answered:

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. (Yale Law School - JD)

Bill Clinton (Yale Law School - JD)

Jaime Harrison (Yale University -BA)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (Yale University -BA)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Harvard University - BA)

Amanda Gorman (Harvard University - BA)

But that doesn’t mean they’re competent.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was approached Wednesday at the convention and asked about a report indicating that employment figures had been over-reported by nearly a million jobs.

She replied, "I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Trump say anything truthful."

Reporter: "It is from the Bureau of Labor."

Raimondo: "I'm not familiar with that."

She’s a cabinet member and isn’t familiar with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) — established 1884?

Raimondo received a Harvard BA and a Yale law degree.

Michelle Obama also addressed illegal immigration.

She claimed that "regardless of where you come from, what you look like, who you love, how you worship, or what’s in your bank account, we all deserve the opportunity to build a decent life."

Unless you live on Martha’s Vineyard, where The Obamas keep an oceanfront home.

When a group of migrants arrived on the island two years ago, they were welcomed, then shipped out 44 hours later.

Sure, they have a right to a better life, just not in the Obamas backyard.

She added, "All of our contributions deserve to be accepted and valued. Because no one has a monopoly on what it means to be an American. No one."

Actually, we do. It’s part of what it is to be a sovereign nation.

We get to decide who we let in.

Do these people have any sense of self-awareness?

And legacy media are doing their part. The Media Research Center reports that they give Harris 84% positive coverage, and Trump 89% negative coverage.

How do they sleep at night?

Remember "Seinfeld" and the crazy things Jerry’s neighbor Kramer did?

In one segment he installed a garbage disposal in his shower, so that he could wash and cut vegetables while bathing.

Watching Democrats is like watching an episode of "Seinfeld," but one where Kramer is the normal one and Jerry is the whack-a-doodle neighbor.

Let’s make America normal again. Please.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.