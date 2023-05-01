Mainstream Media Cheering Section for Left

If you seek proof that legacy, mainstream media have become cheering sections for the Democratic Party, look no further than Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

This event is to Washington, D.C. what the Oscars are to Hollywood and the Tony’s are to Broadway, with the participants congratulating themselves on what a great job they’re doing.

This year’s honoree, Matt Viser of The Washington Post, illustrates what a joke the WHCA has become.

“The judges said Matt Viser stood out among his competitors for work that went beyond the humdrum of covering the managed events of the presidency and the White House,” said Karen Travers of ABC News and a WHCA board member.

“Viser captured the spirit of Joe Biden, particularly with stories about the president’s brother and how his Catholic faith influenced his strategic vision of the office,” she added.

So how has Viser gone “beyond the humdrum of covering the managed events”? Here are a few examples.

In February he told MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace that the abandoned laptop computer belonging to Hunter Biden had nothing in it to implicate his father, the president.

“We spent a lot of time with the laptop and we’ve looked a lot at it and there isn't much that ties the president to any wrongdoing,” he said. “I think a lot of it is to embarrass Hunter Biden and to use him as a foil to drive political donations.”

But as Grabien founder Tom Elliot observed, the “Laptop shows Joe:

“1) Met w/ head of Burisma (later got Ukrainian prosecutor investigating him fired)

“2) Met w/ CCP & Chinese billionaires, via Hunter

“3) Took 10-50% of Hunter's foreign dealings

“4) May have committed tax evasion, broke Presidential Records Act, FARA ...”

But yeah, “there isn't much that ties the president to any wrongdoing.”

Viser did manage to capture “the spirit of Joe Biden” after his inauguration in a puff piece headlined, “For Joe Biden, life and destiny converge to offer a new challenge,” and promoted it on Twitter.

“Joe and Beau used to watch an eagle soar by the dock,” he wrote.

“Now, when Biden steps to a lectern, he will be greeted by a presidential seal. It features as its most prominent symbol a bald eagle, a reminder both of what he has accomplished and what he has lost.”

Fearless journalism? No. More like a steamy romance novel.

Sen. Ted Cruz commented on the award.

“When corporate media ‘journalists’ preen for being awarded ‘best propagandist for the White House’…” he tweeted, “they are not journalists.”

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. entertained this year’s attendees by making fun of them. He compared the media coverage of former President Trump to that of Biden, and it was spot-on.

“As soon as the Trump document story broke, everybody was down at Mar-a-Lago, ‘we're reporting live from the documents — we’re going to find them,’” he said. “And then we found out Joe Biden had documents, too, and it was like, ‘Oh, it's not a big deal. It’s not a big deal! Everybody got documents. Everybody got documents! Mike Pence has some documents. We can't care about — ooh, look, a Chinese spy balloon. Would you look at that? Ooh.’”

He concluded, “Well-done, media!”

The whole room laughed, including Biden, as if to say, “Yup, that’s us!”

The president also made fun of their lackadaisical performance.

"In a lot of ways this dinner sums up my first two years in office,” he told the gathering. “I'll talk for10 minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away."

And they laughed at that also.

But one person who didn’t laugh was CNN’s Scott Jennings, who blasted Biden and the organization.

"He wasn't laughing with you, he was laughing at you,” he said. “I mean, the reality is, I think he's mocking the press. The guy does not take questions, and he's up there joking about it.”

This year’s event was hosted by National Public Radio’s Tamara Keith, who started things off by confusing what media is supposed to be for what it’s become.

“There is something uniquely American about the fact that we can all be here together. And then these reporters can go out on Monday and do stories about these very same politicians that pull no punches,” she claimed.

“Our responsibility to the country is woven into the fabric of the nation. Enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

But she described a different era, and a different Washington Post, when Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein broke the Watergate scandal half a century ago.

But since then news outlets have become state media, dutifully reporting whatever the Democratic National Committee wants you to know.

It’s become an affront to the founders and the First Amendment. It’s a joke and they admit it.