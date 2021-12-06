Dear Santa: Please Bring Liberals a Sense of Humor

Even during the "hap-hap-happiest time of the year," liberals can’t seem to let down their hair and have a little fun.

The latest example was their reaction to a funny Christmas greeting Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., placed on Twitter over the weekend.

He posted a photo of himself with six other smiling family members in front pf a glittering Christmas tree, each displaying a firearm.

"Merry Christmas!" the message reads, adding, "ps. Santa, please bring ammo."

This may be partially in reference to the fact that Massie co-chairs the House Second Amendment Caucus, along with Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

And unlike actor Adam Baldwin, each person in the photo, both old and young, exhibit proper firearm safety etiquette. The muzzles of their rifles point away from others, and not a single finger can been seen inside their gun’s trigger guard.

The left-leaning publication Slate was so appalled by the Massies’ fun that they didn’t stop at commenting on Twitter — they also wrote an article denouncing their holiday message.

"Massie is hardly a stranger to controversy," Slate reported, after describing his family’s Christmas message. "A day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Massie tweeted that he and others in Congress were 'glad to be armed while barricaded for hours in our offices with our staff.' And last month he retweeted a video of Kyle Rittenhouse’s not-guilty verdict with the caption, 'There is hope for this country.'"

So being glad to be armed during a riot is now "controversy"? And how is it controversial to express hope for a country whose judicial system recognized the right of self-defense?

Fellow Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth also admonished Massie.

"I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive a**hole," he tweeted in response to Massie. In case you haven’t yet figured it out, Yarmuth is a Democrat.

A popular far-left Twitter account calling itself the USA Singers posted a "what if."

"Imagine if [Rep.] Ilhan Omar [D-Minn.] posted a picture like this," they said.

A few hours later they acknowledged the death of the late senator, Republican presidential nominee, and World War II hero Bob Dole, who died in his sleep over the weekend at the age of 98.

"This one goes out to Bob Dole," they tweeted. "Good riddance, Trumper," they continued, then attached a YouTube video of a song called, "Dancing On Your Grave."

Dancing on the grave of a disabled veteran who rose to become a U.S. senator and presidential nominee is humor to leftists, but a lighthearted Christmas message is not?

In 1960 America elected Democrat John F. Kennedy as America’s 35th president. He was remembered above all else for a well-developed sense of humor that he displayed throughout his brief one thousand days in office, before he was assassinated by Marxist Lee Harvey Oswald.

If Democrats still had the ability to find humor in the most serious of situations, and even laugh at themselves once in a while the way JFK did, they wouldn’t be facing the election rout that pundits are predicting for them in 2022 and 2024.

And life would be a heck of a lot more fun.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.