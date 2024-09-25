Polls Ignore Illegal Immigration, GOP Fumbles

A new poll released Monday shows former President Donald Trump surging ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in key Sunbelt battleground states.

Trump leads Harris by five points in Arizona, four points in Georgia, and three points in North Carolina, according to the latest New York Times/Sienna College poll.

The remaining battleground states are Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. These seven states determine the winner and loser of any presidential election.

However, another poll released Tuesday has the two candidates running neck-and-neck in Arizona. TheRedfield & Wilton Strategies poll also had them tied in Nevada, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

That poll also showed Harris leading Trump by one point in Michigan.

With 41 days to go, however, a reality of this election that the polls fail to factor in is illegal immigration.

Most Americans are against illegal immigration — especially at the rates we’ve witnessed under the Biden administration, estimated at 11 million and upward, in addition to an approximate 10 million noncitizens who were already in the country.

An even greater percentage should disapprove of foreign nationals casting votes in our elections — particularly in federal elections. Yet they do, and they will on Nov. 5, in numbers estimates to exceed 1 million nationally.

But what of the battleground states? The estimated number of illegals residing in each swing state are:

Georgia: 787,588

North Carolina: 726,079

Arizona: 611,717

Pennsylvania: 516,123

Michigan: 271,138

Nevada: 258,736

Wisconsin: 129,600

These estimates were compiled by The Daily Signal, primarily using Center for Immigration Studies data.

Just Facts, a research and educational institute, estimates that that between 10% to 27% of noncitizens are illegally registered to vote, and that 5% to 13% of noncitizens will actually vote in the November election — a 9% average.

That’s fairly close to university studies that place the estimate at 6.4% of noncitizens actually heading to the pools.

Those percentages could be enough to throw not only the presidential election in favor of Harris, but also races down-ballot, according to Steven Camarota, director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies.

"In some states even if only a modest portion of noncitizens voted, it could possibly flip the state, as some states are likely to be decided by less than 30,000 votes," Camarota told the Heritage Foundation's The Daily Signal.

Especially important is Pennsylvania with its 19 electoral votes.

None of this is by accident; it’s all by design.

Yesterday The Daily Wire reported that a network of George Soros-funded entities are leveraging millions of new immigrants — who typically vote 90% Democrat — to swing the upcoming election.

The problem is that although it’s illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, it’s also illegal to require proof of citizenship from anyone registering to vote.

The House introduced the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require election officials to ask for proof of citizenship from anyone registering to vote.

Last week Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., vowed to attach the SAVE Act to an interim spending bill, which is required by Sept. 30 in order to avert a government shutdown.

"It doesn't matter whether you're Republican or Democrat — only U.S. citizens should decide U.S. elections," Johnson told Newsmax TV’s "Wake Up America."

It should have been a win-win situation for Republicans: We would have either gotten the SAVE Act approved, and with it, bolstered election integrity, or we would have a partial government shutdown — also a win.

"It's a serious and immediate problem, and Congress has to address it. And we're going to do that today,” Johnson promised, and added “we're not discussing a plan B."

Four days later Johnson presented a plan B without the SAVE Act attached.

It’s still not over. Republicans rejected the plan, prompting the House Rules Committee to oppose the deal.

At this point, especially with the election 41 days away, the SAVE Act is a dead issue for now, so it may be time to work on a real plan B — at least as an interim measure.

Although it’s illegal to require proof of citizenship until the SAVE Act is approved and signed into law, it shouldn’t be illegal to conspicuously display signs throughout each polling location.

The signs would state, in both English and Spanish, "It’s a felony for noncitizens to vote in federal elections. violators will be prosecuted."

It won’t stop ‘em all, but it’ll help until the cavalry, in the form of the SAVE Act, arrives.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.