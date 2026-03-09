Everything Is Politics to Dems, That Will Be Their Waterloo

Two memorial services were held for the late civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson: A public service at Chicago’s House of Hope arena on Friday, and an intimate service reserved for family the following day.

The public service, attended by former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton, along with former Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton, was proof that everything is politics to Democrats.

That even includes funeral services. That even includes funeral services when a son of the deceased asks the attendees to leave their politics at the door.

"Do not bring your politics, out of respect to Reverend Jesse Jackson and the life that he lived, to these home-going services," former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill. told the gathering.

"Come respectful, and come to say thank you. But these home-going services are welcome to all — Democrat, Republican, liberal and conservative, right-wing, left-wing. Because his life is broad enough to cover the full spectrum of what it means to be an American."

But either no one listened, or no one cared. Many on the Democratic Party bigwigs turned the event into a political rally to cast stones at the Trump administration rather than eulogize Jackson as requested.

Most were careful not to mention Trump by name, bur everyone knew who they were referring to, beginning with Kamala Harris.

"I predicted a lot about what's happening right now," she said of the Trump administration.

"I’m not into saying I told you so, but we did see it coming."

Joe Biden also referred to the Trump administration in his remarks.

"We're in a tough spot, folks. We've got an administration that doesn't share any of the values that we have, and I don't think I'm exaggerating a little bit."

And Biden being Biden, he couldn’t help but make the event about himself.

"I am a hell of a lot smarter than most of you,” he told the attendees, largely made up of African Americans.

Former MSNBC host Al Sharpton was a bit more direct.

"I don't care what they do in Washington," he said. "I care what we do in the community. We beat people bigger than Trump. We fought people harder than them if we stand up and be what we’re supposed to be."

But without question, Obama was the event's most divisive speaker.

"Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions. Another setback to the idea of the rule of law — the things you just didn’t think were possible," he said.

"Each day, we're told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other, and that some Americans count more than others, and that some don't even count at all," Obama added.

"Everywhere we see greed and bigotry, being celebrated and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength."

Ironically, during an interview conducted just a couple of weeks earlier, Obama accused Republicans of engaging in the same divisive demagoguery that he exhibited at the Jesse Jackson memorial service.

"The other side does the mean, angry demagoguery — exclusive, us-versus-them, divisive politics. That's their home court," Obama told interviewer Brian Tyler Cohen.

"Our court is coming together."

The following day, Jesse Jackson Jr. blasted the Democrats' attempt to turn what should have been a dignified, respectful ceremony into a raw political rally.

"Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson," the grieving son said Saturday during a private memorial service at Rainbow Push Coalition headquarters in Chicago.

"He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or Black, but the demands of our message, the demands of speaking for the least of these – those who are disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed, the disrespected – demanded not Democratic or Republican solutions, but demanded a consistent, prophetic voice that at no point in time ever sold us out as people."

He concluded, "And it speaks volumes about who the Reverend Jesse Jackson was."

Keep it up, Democrats.

Keep the division up at every event — at funerals, weddings, even baby showers.

All they're doing is turning Democrats away from their own party.

It was eight years of Obama's rhetoric that made a Donald Trump presidency possible.

And who knows? After Friday’s train wreck of a memorial service, Democrats may even have chased some of Jesse Jackson’s descendants into the arms of the Republican Party.

But whether they do or don’t, Democrats' hared of Republicans in general, and Donald Trump in particular, will be their undoing, their demise, their Waterloo.

