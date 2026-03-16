Terrorism Rising as Homeland Security Remains Unfunded

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has remained unfunded since Feb. 14 because of a dispute over the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The agencies impacted by the partial shutdown include:

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — Including Border Patrol

U.S. Coast Guard

Meanwhile, we've seen an uptick in terrorist activity within the last 10 days, including:

On March 7:

Two young Pennsylvania men, Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, hurled improvised explosive devices at the crowd during a demonstration in front of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's official Gracie Mansion residence.

The pair were arraigned the following Monday on charges that include attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

On March 10:

Kyle Najm Chris, also known as Muhi Mohanad Najm, entered a Spring, Texas elementary school, slipping through when a previous visitor failed to fully secure the door. He was dressed in full tactical gear, including a load-bearing vest, a taser and a holstered firearm.

He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, which prohibits carrying weapons on school premises.

On March 12:

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41-year-old Lebanese-born U.S. citizen from Dearborn Heights, carried out an attack at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

He drove a truck containing a rifle, commercial-grade fireworks, and jugs of gasoline, into the synagogue. Ghazali then fired shots through his windshield at armed security guards, who returned fire. During the exchange, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

His brother, who was a Hezbollah commander, was killed by US-Israeli forces in the Iran conflict.

Also on March 12:

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Sierra Leone, entered an ROTC classroom at Old Dominion University, reportedly yelled "Allahu akbar," and opened fire, killing Army Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the leader of the university's ROTC program. Jalloh injured two others before students in the class subdued and killed him.

In 2016 Jalloh was sentenced to an 11-year prison term after pleading guilty to providing material support to ISIS. He was released early in 2024.

While these incidents are happening and while we're fighting a war in Iran, many DHS employees have continued working without paychecks or for partial pay during the shutdown, resulting in Denver International Airport asking for public support.

"!DONATIONS NEEDED! Support the dedicated TSA employees working without pay by donating $10 and $20 grocery store and gas gift cards. Visa gift cards cannot be accepted they posted to Twitter/X.

"Drop off locations can be found at Final Approach cell phone lot and in the Jeppesen Terminal."

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley commented on this last week’s activities.

"So, as Democrats continue to block funding for the TSA during a fight with the leading state sponsor of terrorism, airports are collecting donations to help federal employees buy food for their families . . . " he began.

" . . . Yet, these senators continue to receive their salaries while expecting Coast Guard, DHS, and TSA workers to put their lives on the line for their protection. There should be a law that all government shutdowns will automatically suspend congressional pay and travel costs."

Most Americans would agree with that proposal.

In addition, those dedicated DHS employees who "put their lives on the line for their protection" are doing so under a double hardship — little or no pay, and a reduced workforce, because not all of them can afford to work without income.

Nature abhors a vacuum.

Any time a vacuum is created, something comes in to take its place.

In this instance, when our homeland is no longer 100% secure, bad actors see an opportunity to make their move and fill the void.

As a result, we lost a decorated and beloved Army Lieutenant Colonel, and a southeast Michigan synagogue was heavily damaged.

Doing nothing will only encourage future terror-related incidents, and doing nothing won't fix the second Democratic Party shutdown of the year.

Get to work, senators, and resolve your differences. You have a nation to preserve.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.