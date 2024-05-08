Antisemitism Escalates, But the 'Crazies' May Lose in the End

Democrats, from President Biden down, have been silent for the most part, while America’s streets and college campuses are awash with keffiyeh-clad clowns shouting "Death to America," "Death to Israel," and "Death to Jews."

If anything, Biden and others have worked against Israel, as students, professors, and outside agitators run amok, looking like they stole the tablecloths from their local Pizza Hut, plopped them on their heads and make life miserable for the rest of us.

The latest demonstrations have interrupted college commencement ceremonies, and the University of Michigan got hit twice.

On Friday, a ceremony for the university’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance was interrupted by a loud parade of masked anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrators.

They marched through the audience holding large Palestinian flags and signs reading "UM funds genocide" and "ACAB" (“All Cops are Bastards").

The main commencement ceremony was scheduled the following day at Michigan Stadium, where tens of thousands were gathered.

Prior to the event a plane towing a banner proclaiming "We stand with Israel JewishLivesMatter.us" flew overhead.

But the hope that the aircraft’s message offered was short-lived.

The event itself was interrupted by parades of Hamas terrorist sympathizers in a repeat of the previous day’s ceremony. Some of the graduates even participated, by displaying Palestinian flags and pro-Hamas, anti-Israel messages.

Similar demonstrations interrupted commencement ceremonies at Ohio State and Northeastern over the weekend, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Biden finally addressed the mounting campus unrest during remarks delivered at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual Days of Remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

"On college campuses, Jewish students blocked, harassed, attacked while walking to class," he said.

"Antisemitism — antisemitic posters, slogans calling for the annihilation of Israel, the world’s only Jewish State."

However, Biden’s loyalties on the subject are clearly divided.

he demonstrations and rioting are being funded primarily by some of the biggest donors to Biden and the Democratic Party, including the Soros, Rockefeller and Pritzker families, according to Politico.

Biden also addressed antisemitism in general during his remarks yesterday, and renewed America’s pledge to its most important ally — Israel.

"And my commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad, even when we disagree."

But it turned out his "commitment" to Israel wasn’t nearly as "ironclad" as he professed.

It was another fabrication, right up there with his teenaged rumble with a "bad dude" named Corn Pop, and his Uncle Bosey being eaten by cannibals.

At the very moment Biden delivered those sentiments, his administration was detaining the delivery of armaments that had been promised to Israel, including "shipments of two types of Boeing-made precision bombs."

The shipments were held up in order to send a message of disagreement over Israel’s Gaza policy, Politico reported, "according to a U.S. official and six other people with knowledge of the deliberations."

In addition, Axios reported that Israeli officials are now claiming that Egypt and Qatar negotiated a hostage and ceasefire agreement with Hamas, with the full knowledge of Biden administration officials — while keeping Israel in the dark.

"Two Israeli officials said the feeling is that 'Israel got played' by the U.S. and the mediators who drafted ‘a new deal’ and weren't transparent about it."

As disgusting, un-American, and hateful as these demonstrations have become, there still appears to be hope. Despite Biden’s weakness and lack of moral courage, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll released late last month found that 80% of American voters supported Israel over Hamas. And the older the voter, the higher the number, with over 90% of voters older than 54 claiming they support Israel — the ones most likely to vote.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, while addressing a different issue, noted that "the dividing line in this country is no longer between right and left — it’s between normal and crazy."

From last month’s survey it looks as though the normal people got this one, and that Democrats are rooting for the wrong side.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.