Why Today's Democratic Party Is the Most Ruthless in History

The Harris-Walz campaign ignores policy and issues, and instead promotes itself as being all about "Joy." But recent events suggest that instead of joy, the Democratic Party has become the most ruthless in recent memory, and its standard-bearers reflect that.

The most recent example is Friday’s announcement by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he was suspending his presidential campaign.

The Kennedy name was legendary in mid-20th century Democratic politics, and the family paid dearly for it: Robert Jr’s. uncle was assassinated by a Communist, and his father was assassinated by a Palestinian.

His father and his Uncle John were later immortalized in Dion’s haunting hit single, "Abraham, Martin and John."

Despite his family’s legacy Robert Jr. left the Democratic Party and endorsed former President Donald Trump, citing the party’s current "totalitarian-fascist war on free speech and our Constitution."

The Democratic Party threw every roadblock and speed bump imaginable at Kennedy to get his name off state ballots until they finally wore him out and he gave up.

They’re doing the same thing to Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West.

Last week Pennsylvania Democrats won a legal challenge to keep West off the ballot of this important swing state.

Democrats didn’t fear that Kennedy or West could win the presidency. No, they were afraid they would draw enough votes away from the Democratic nominee to hand states’ electoral votes, and the election, to Trump.

With Trump they’re using something different: Lawfare — a mountain of dubious state and federal criminal indictments and lawsuits to keep the GOP presidential nominee’s attention diverted until he "cries uncle" and throws in the towel.

They include:

A New York state fraud case that even the "victims" deny — appealed.

A Manhattan defamation and sexual assault case, where Trump was found guilty despite weak evidence — also appealed.

A Manhattan "hush money" case using an invented legal theory no one seems to understand — awaiting sentencing and then on to an appeal.

Department of Justice Mar-a-Lago classified documents case — a weak case that even the trial judge has questioned.

Fulton County, Georgia election subversion, an "iffy" case made "iffier" by allegations of misconduct by the prosecutor, Fani Willis.

Department of Justice election subversion, a weak case made weaker by a U.S. Supreme Courts July 1 ruling on presidential immunity.

Democrats always whine about Republicans infringing upon democracy.

But they’ve changed "democracy" from meaning "may the better candidate win" to "let the most ruthless person destroy the competition."

Just ask Joe Biden, a victim of his own party.

And the ruthlessness wouldn’t end if Vice President Kamala Harris were elected president.

She has repeatedly said that she would support numerous ruthless, anti-American policies such as:

An unconstitutional mandatory gun confiscation that she calls a "buy-back."

A ban on fracking and offshore drilling, leading to energy rationing and price spikes.

Price controls on groceries, which would result in food shortages.

Taxes on unrealized capital gains, leading to fewer investors.

Elimination of private health insurance, resulting in rationed healthcare.

Many of these proposals would never pass constitutional muster with the U.S. Supreme Court. But they have a plan for that too: Court packing, turning the court into a 3rd legislative body — another political branch.

In recent weeks Harris has backpedaled on some of these ruthless policies, but no one really believes it, especially given that she treats her staff like a tyrant, resulting in a 92% staff turnover rate since becoming vice president.

This began at least as far back as when she was California attorney general, according to Trending Politics co-owner Colin Rugg, who said that the father of a former intern told him that staffers had to address her as "General" and weren’t allowed to look her in the eye.

Between her time as attorney general and vice president, Harris had the ninth-highest staff turnover rate in her Senate office, of the 114 senators who served between 2017 and 2020 — due to the toxic work environment she created.

"People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment," a person with direct knowledge of how Harris ran her office told Politico. "It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s**t."

"If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals," wrote J.K. Rowling in her book "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire."

If someone runs her office like a tyrant, they’ll probably govern like one as well. Don’t give a wannabe tyrant the opportunity to become one in fact and destroy the country and American’s morale in the process.

Remove her from power, don’t give her more.

America is about freedom — not the iron fist of a tin-pot dictator.

