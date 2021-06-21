Geneva Summit Proof that Biden in Over His Head

President Joe Biden all but gave away the farm during last week’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin — and mainstream media refused to acknowledge that the meeting was anything but a rousing success.

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough claimed Biden and his administration were able to “push back on Russian aggression,” calling it a departure from the Trump administration.

“Joe Biden, the Biden administration has come under criticism for even meeting with Vladimir Putin. And of course, that … happens,” he said, and then contrasted Biden’s performance with that of Trump.

Scarborough concluded, “I can’t think of a more successful diplomatic trip in the 21st century than this one.”

CNN national security correspondent Jim Sciutto said, “you know, these moments are about moments.” As proof that this was Biden’s “moment,” he said that during “the handshake, Biden looked in the eye of Putin with a smile and Putin looked away.”

Sciutto added, “these [moments] are about public posturing and about how you project strength,” which he believed was part of the diplomatic art of “public posturing and about how you project strength.”

During their actual meeting, Biden reportedly gave his Russian counterpart a custom pair of his signature aviator sunglasses. But the real gifts began flowing before the two had even met.

The first was his decision to waive sanctions on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that, when finished, will transport natural gas from Russia to Germany.

This project will be worth billions to Russia, and Biden’s decision reportedly overruled Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior advisers.

Then Biden froze a $100 million U.S. military aid package to Ukraine, which included lethal weapons meant to halt the advance of Russian troops gathered at their border.

As Ricochet editor Jon Gabriel observed, “First Nord Stream, now this,” and concluded, “Biden is Putin's puppet.”

But Biden wasn’t finished.

He proudly announced during his post-summit news conference that he gave Putin a list of 16 "critical infrastructures" that should be "off limits to attack” by Russia — an obvious response to recent cyber-attacks on U.S. industries and infrastructure.

This can be taken in a number of ways, including:

Biden is saying that anything not on the list is fair game; or,

Biden is telling Putin where America is particularly vulnerable; or,

More than likely, both.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., called Biden’s decision “stunning” during an appearance on Fox Business Network last week.

“It's jarring to me,” he said. “I think he should have brought a map of the United States and just laid that out and said, here is everything you can't attack.”

Better yet, Biden should have laid out a map of Russia and pointed out the areas that the United States would target if we’re subjected to any further cyber-attacks.

Alexis Mrachek, a Russia expert and research associate at The Heritage Foundation, compared Biden’s performance to that of Trump’s, and found Biden lacking.

"It looks like Biden's policies regarding Russia will probably resemble the Obama-era policies,” he told Newsmax last week. “It seems like another 'Russian reset' is being put into play, and I don't think that will be very successful.”

Accordingly, "so far it looks like Trump was definitely tougher on Russia.”

It also looks like former Obama-era Defense Secretary Robert Gates was spot-on when he claimed Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Nonetheless, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told The Hill Saturday that overall, “Biden got everything he wanted out of this trip to Europe.”

Maybe he did. Maybe Putin promised him ice cream … or pudding.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.