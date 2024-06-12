Attorney General, President, Confirm this is a Dictatorship

Yesterday The Washington Post published an opinion piece written by Attorney General Merrick Garland; it was essentially a threat.

He didn’t threatened actual criminals or terrorists, nor did he criticize the rise in pro-Hamas rioters, who’ve destroyed property and injured people, and recently surrounded the White House and defaced statues and shouted obscenities.

Nope. He threatened critics of the Justice Department.

"These attacks come in the form of threats to defund particular department investigations, most recently the special counsel’s prosecution of the former president," Garland said.

"Continued unfounded attacks against the Justice Department's employees are dangerous for people's safety. They are dangerous for our democracy. This must stop," he added.

Garland’s whining didn’t impress Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist.

"Threatening Americans that they better stop criticizing the corrupt DOJ should probably take care of the DOJ’s image problem with the American people," she quipped.

Garland’s complaint included the Justice Department’s investigative arm, stating that the threats “come in the form of dangerous falsehoods about the FBI’s law enforcement operations that increase the risks faced by our agents."

In truth, the FBI has a long history of engaging in government overreach, such as maintaining files on U.S. citizens, like celebrities that have included Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx, Charlie Chaplin, Lou Costello, John Denver, and Sonny Bono.

During the Biden administration the FBI has investigated moms speaking at school board meetings they describe as domestic terrorists, and have arrested peaceful pro-life activists.

And the bureau will even go after its own if they support the wrong candidate or cause, or maintain the wrong beliefs.

Just The News reported Monday that the FBI asked witnesses some odd questions when conducting a top secret security clearance review of a longtime employee.

What sort of odd questions?:

They wanted to know if the employee had attended any rallies in support of the right to keep and bear arms — a right guaranteed under the Second Amendment.

They also wanted to know if the employee had any concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine — the one that did nothing to stop contracting or transmitting the disease to others.

And then there was the biggie, did the employee support former President Trump, suggesting they believe in free elections only as long as you vote for the “right” guy.

This was revealed in internal memos that led to a complaint filed with the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General alleging "political bias inside the bureau." Gee, ya' think?

And the fact that President Biden never tires of railing against “MAGA Republicans” as his poll numbers continue to plummet suggests that the marching orders for all of the above come from the White House.

That would include the unprecedented flurry of lawsuits and indictments filed against his opponent. And legacy media have joined in the attack to "get Trump at any costs."

In one example, MSNBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss predicted that if Trump were to win back the White House, America would descend into a "dictatorship and anarchy at the same time."

"Dictatorship" is a description often used to describe a second Trump term, which drips with irony given the White House’s current occupant.

Eight days after Biden’s inauguration, Joe Concha referred to the 37 executive orders and actions he’d signed during his first week in office and concluded that “By his own definition, Biden is already governing like a dictator."

Since then, and without congressional approval, Biden has:

Attacked free speech by instructing social media platforms to censor posts critical of administration policies

Repeatedly flaunted a Supreme Court decision by forcing taxpayers to pay student loans they had nothing to do with

Ordered U.S. automakers to increase the percentage of electric vehicles produced despite lackluster consumer demand

Ordered the closure of "non-essential" business during the COVID-19 pandemic — many of them small, mom and pop operations that couldn’t survive because of it

Ordered U.S. servicemen and women to either take the vaccine or leave the service

Used federal agencies to undermine the property rights of homeowners and the Second Amendment rights of gun owners

But the worst change may be how this administration has weaponized the Justice Department against Biden’s opponents — something the president seemed to have confirmed with pride recently.

A reporter remarked as the president was walking away at the end of a press briefing that "Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly."

He then asked, "What's your response to that, sir?"

He stopped, turned partially around, smirked, then continued shuffling away.

And that should terrify anyone who believes in justice and the goodness that America once stood for.

The president and attorney general are transforming what Ronald Reagan once described as a "shining city on a hill" into a garbage dump, and if they’re not replaced in November, America will be unrecognizable.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.