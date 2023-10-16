U.S. Should Follow Israel, GOP's Lead on Gaza, Not Dems'

As the horror of the Hamas terror attack against Israel comes to light, progressive Congressional Democrats are calling for the United States to open its door to Palestinian refugees.

They could number as many as one million, added to the record 5.7 million migrants already in the United States, for whom President Biden wants to provide medical care and housing.

"Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D- N.Y.

"The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas."

Bowman is the same lawmaker who pulled a fire alarm just prior to an important vote, claiming he was just trying to find his way out of the House office building.

Just as a general rule, we probably shouldn’t be taking advice from anyone who can’t distinguish a fire alarm from a door knob.

As usual, the White House remains wishy-washy on the issue and won’t say whether it’s open to the idea.

"We continue to provide support to Palestinian refugees through the UN," a spokesman said. "The United States also has a worldwide refugee resettlement program in partnership with The UN Refugee Agency."

But Israel isn’t accepting any refugees from the region — and for good reason.

Its citizens had just been slaughtered, raped, in some cases burned alive and in others beheaded by Hamas terrorists.

Although everyone from the territory isn’t a terrorist, they all denounce Israel’s right to exist, and that point was made clear by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Saturday.

"If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel's right to exist," he said while campaigning in Iowa for the GOP presidential nomination

He concluded, therefore, "We cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees."

In addition, House Republicans Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, and Andy Ogles of Tennessee are set to introduce the "Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act," or the GAZA Act, to prevent the administration from admitting any Palestinians.

The private ownership of firearms for self-protection is also coming into play, both here and in Israel, beginning with Israel’s decision to relax its gun control laws.

Last week Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said, "Today I directed the Firearms Licensing Division to go on an emergency operation in order to allow as many citizens as possible to arm themselves."

Prior to Israel easing the rules, only 1.5% of the country’s civilian population had a permit to possess firearms.

The attack has understandedly prompted a surge in interest in firearm ownership for self-protection.

That surge in interest has carried over to Jews living in the United States, according to anecdotal evidence provided by Yehuda Remer, an orthodox Jew and Texas-based author and Second Amendment proponent, during an interview with Bearing Arms.

"There’s a shooting range out in Davie, Florida called Nexus Shooting Center, and I’m friends with the manager there,” said Remer, who acquired the moniker "The Pew Pew Jew" from his non-Jewish friends.

"He said over the last two days they’ve sold about $15,000 worth of firearms, mainly to Jews. So I’m sure there’s an uptick everywhere. I’m sure that Jews of America. . . not just in the U.S. but across the world these pro-Palestinian rallies where they’re calling for the death of Jews. And this is in America."

He concluded, "There are a lot of people who are waking up."

The president, without surprise, called for stricter gun control laws over the weekend, when addressing the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. And as usual, he got it wrong.

"Who in God's name needs a weapon with 100 rounds in the chamber? The weapon is only meant for one thing. To kill people!" he said

Discounting his "100 rounds in a chamber" gaffe, there are a lot of people over the last two weeks that could have used a weapon.

Particularly the 1,300 people murdered (including 30 Americans) and 3,227 others injured in Israel by Hamas terrorists.

A government’s number one responsibility is the protection of its own citizens — not those of other countries.

In order to do it in this case, the United States must keep Palestinians out and avoid strengthening gun control laws.

Americans can protect themselves, if the government lets them, and also if it doesn’t add one million possibly bad actors from Palestine into the mix.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.