Takeaway from DNC? Pure Anti-Americanism

From the start of the Democratic National Convention, the party has demonstrated that the only thing that’s democratic about it is its name.

On Day-1 of the convention, one of the first things they did was to separate everyone by race. Their Monday schedule from 9:30 to 11:30 am lists a:

Black Caucus Meeting;

Hispanic Caucus Meeting;

AAPI (Asian-American Pacific Islander) Caucus Meeting;

Native American Caucus Meeting; and an

Ethnic Council Meeting.

There wasn’t a "Caucasian Caucus Meeting" scheduled.

At noon on Day-1 they scheduled an LGBTQ+ Caucus Meeting, but no "Heterosexual Caucus Meeting."

On Tuesday, Day-2 of the convention they scheduled a Women’s Caucus meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 am, but no "Men’s Caucus Meeting."

On Wednesday, Day-3 they scheduled additional caucus meetings for Blacks, Hispanics, AAPIs (Indian Americans), and Native Americans, along with an Ethnic Council Meeting and another LGBTQ+ Caucus Meeting.

On Thursday, Day-4, they scheduled another Women’s Caucus Meeting.

White straight guys have to be wondering what all these other groups are saying about them. It’s also a case of going backwards, to the days of segregation — white kids go to this school, Black kids go to that school.

If the Republican Party had done this at their convention, legacy media outlets would still be howling, but the Democratic Party is simply going back to its roots — the days of the Klan.

Unity be damned.

One issue that has especially rallied Democrats is abortion. They want it available for any reason, at any stage of pregnancy, and at any age, with or without parental consent, and they hate that the Supreme Court made abortion a state-regulated issue.

Nonetheless, Harris announced that "any state that passes a law that violates a woman’s constitutional right to reproductive healthcare, that our Department of Justice will stop that law from going into effect."

Again, abortion, or what Harris calls "reproductive healthcare," has been a state issue since 2022. But she would violate state sovereignty and ignore the U.S. Supreme Court in order to get her own way.

And "reproductive healthcare" was a big draw at the convention this year. Planned Parenthood Great Rivers offered free abortions for the gals, and free vasectomies for the guys at the convention on a first come, first serve basis.

But days before the convention even started, convention-goers had already filled the available time slots.

"All free vasectomy and medication abortions are filled for our mobile health clinic in Chicago," the group announced Saturday before the convention. "Check back soon — we will share the interest form link again if we have cancellations."

Yeah, be sure to check back — maybe you can join in on the fun after all.

And then there’s the anti-Semitism — within the "big tent" party where everyone is supposed to be welcome. What started with Hamas terrorist sympathizers marching outside the convention, turned into demonstrations inside the convention itself.

Gabby Deutch, senior national correspondent for Jewish Insider, posted a video of masked Hamas supporters chanting "Brick by brick, wall by wall, Zionism has got to fall" as they disrupted a meeting of Jewish Democrats.

Deutch reported that the "protestors showed up at an event hosted by Agudath Israel, an Orthodox Jewish organization, that is meant to highlight the rise of antisemitism & the growing electoral power of religious Jews."

Carolyn Glick, contributing editor at Jewish News Syndicate, said that although Jewish groups are now forced to meet privately, they’re still being hunted and harassed by "goon squads."

"Jewish events at the DNC are held in undisclosed locations to protect participants from these brownshirts," she reported. "To find the Jews, you have to work. These people went Jew hunting."

Maybe the Democratic Party isn’t their party.

It’s no wonder that prominent Democrats decided to skip the convention, starting with Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman.

He’s been butting heads with his party’s support of Palestine since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

"I’ve been frustrated by some of my members and how they’ve chosen to handle that situation," Fetterman said of the Hamas-Israeli war. "I don’t agree with a lot of their views, but whatever kinds of political choices or any kind of political costs that I’ve incurred throughout all that, I don’t care."

Three other Democratic senators, Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, Nevada’s Jacky Rosen, and Montana’s Jon Tester opted to stay home for this one.

They’re all up for reelection in states supporting mainstream thought.

Each year in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the Windy City dyes the Chicago River green. The Babylon Bee, a satirical "news" site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust," suggested a different color on the occasion of the convention.

Their headline said, "DNC Dyes Chicago River Red To Celebrate Abortion."

Or Communism. They could have dyed it red to celebrate Communism.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.