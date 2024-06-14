We'll Have a GOP Blowout in November, If We Get Mad Enough

History will record 2024 as the year when the Republican Party took America back to where she belongs, both as a servant of the people and a leader on the global stage.

Four years-ago voters elected Joe Biden because they believed he would bring a steadying hand to the ship of state — in contrast to the chaos some perceived his predecessor introduced to the White House.

Now America is finally waking up to their enormous error.

Biden administration policies have emboldened our enemies, taking us to the brink of a world war and permitting Russian warships to anchor 90 miles off the Florida Keys, while Chinese balloons and drones invade our military airspace.

Jew-haters, LGBT rioters, and climate alarmist thugs damage property and injure others without consequence, while a federal court sentences a 75-year-old woman in poor health to two years in prison for peacefully praying at a late-term abortion mill.

Meanwhile the country is overrun with rising debt, crippling inflation, a depleting Strategic Petroleum Reserve, shuttering businesses, and millions of unvetted illegal immigrants arriving from nearly every continent.

In response, The New York Times published a column Tuesday headlined, "Brett Stephens: The most courageous thing that Joe Biden can do."

Stephens, who enthusiastically supported Biden in 2020, suggested that this year he should step aside instead of "Sleepwalking to defeat."

Another sign the tide is turning: The lawfare directed against former President Trump is back-firing: Campaign fundraising is off the charts, and overflow crowds of supporters attend Trump rallies in even deep blue states like California and New York.

But it’s not just here.

This is a worldwide revolution — a peaceful revolution, but a loud and joyous one.

The world got its first hint last year that an enormous change was taking place with the election of conservative populist Javier Milei as Argentina’s new president.

He campaigned with a chainsaw in hand and a promise to use it to dramatically cut down the size of government.

In January he boarded a commercial (not private) flight to Davos, Switzerland with the express purpose of telling the bigwigs at the World Economic Forum that their socialist world government dreams were unworkable.

"Collectivist experiments are NEVER the solutions to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world," he said. "They are the root cause!"

In March Milei followed through with his "chainsaw austerity," announcing a plan to fire 70,000 government workers this year, and last week he confirmed the complete shut-down of what was left of Argentina’s Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversity.

And the revolution is expanding.

The people’s rejection of big government at the expense of freedom is spreading.

Politico.com predicted that when the European Union’s elections are over Sunday, a majority of the seats will be held by center-right to far-right members, by the EU’s most populous nations: Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland.

And closer to home, far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's poll numbers are sinking faster than even Biden’s.

It’s an example of life imitating art — life imitating satire.

The 1976 film "Network," in which the late Peter Finch portrayed fictional news anchor Howard Beale, was intentionally satirical, and unintentionally prophetic.

The most memorable scene was Beale’s on-air rant, in which he listed everything that was wrong with the country.

"I don’t have to tell you things are bad — everybody knows things are bad," he began.

"A dollar buys a nickel’s worth, banks are going bust, shopkeepers keep a gun under the counter, punks are running wild in the streets, there’s no one anywhere that seems to know what to do and there’s no end to it."

But Beale added "I don’t want you to protest, I don’t want you to riot, I don’t want you to write to your congressman because I wouldn’t know what to tell you to write.

"I don’t know what to do about the depression and the inflation and the Russians and the crime in the streets.

"All I know is that first you’ve got to get mad!"

He instructed his viewers to open a window, lean out and yell, "I’m as mad as hell and I’m not gonna take this anymore!"

Soon, half of America was shouting their frustrations out of an open window.

Finch won a well-deserved posthumous Academy Award for that performance.

Today, those on the left here and abroad are out of sync with the world’s needs and wants — their only concern is their own power.

In response, voters around the world are getting mad and they’re not taking it anymore — they’re throwing out the deadweight and electing leaders who are actually responsive to their needs.

November 5 is our turn to say, "I’m mad as hell" and that’s when we won’t "take it anymore."

Guaranteed. We just have to get mad enough.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.