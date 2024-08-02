Title IX Changes are Sheer Lunacy, Paris Games Prove It

On Thursday, August 1, the very day the radical Title IX changes went into effect, the Olympic Games in Paris proved to the world why those changes are not just inappropriate, but also dangerous to women and destructive to women’s sports.

Title IX is a 1972 Education Act amendment that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal funding. It was established to protect educational opportunities and programs for girls and women.

The rewrite. however, protects against "discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics."

Title IX was initially 37 words long. At a May 2 press briefing Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., explained that the Biden administration’s "reinterpretation of Title IX … comes in at insane 459,000 words."

The Arkansas Republican told reporters that her state "will not comply" with the new federal standards.

"The truth is important," she said. “Biology is important. The differences between men and women are important."

And the importance of those differences was illustrated during the Summer Olympics in Paris this week.

Thursday morning Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defeated Italian Angela Carini in 46 seconds. After several powerful punches to the face Carini forfeited the match, fearing for her own safety.

Khelif is a biological male claiming to be a woman; Carini is an actual woman. She later broke down in tears and exclaimed, "this is unjust."

Novelist J.K. Rowling was appalled by the Algerian’s reaction after the bout.

"Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better?" she asked.

"The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered."

Khelif’s smirk is reminiscent of the reaction from another male athlete pretending to be a female to score points.

This was in volleyball.

Several years ago Payton McNabb, then-age 17, was competing against a team that included a biological male.

Her dreams of attending school on an athletic scholarship came to an end when the male spiked the ball into her face, leaving her partially paralyzed and with brain damage, as he laughed.

She told The Daily Mail that he "cackled with delight" after knocking her to the floor.

The Mail reached out to McNabb after the International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif and one other biological male to box women in the Paris fames.

"These women have worked so hard and trained tirelessly to get all the way to the Olympics, all so they can get punched in the face by a dude," she said. "It used to be illegal for men to beat up women, and now people are putting it on TV and watching it. It's such a weird reality we are living in now."

And if 26 states and at least one federal circuit court have their way, this "weird reality" may finally come to a crashing halt.

On Wednesday, the day before the Biden rewrite of Title IX went into effect, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked enforcement of the new rule.

This court’s temporary injunction reversed an Alabama federal district court decision striking down an attempt by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina to refuse to enforce the new rule.

"This is a big win in our fight to protect children," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement following the appeals court ruling.

"We’ve argued that the Biden administration does not have the authority to make this change, and with this temporary injunction, we now have time to make our case in court without our children being put in danger," he added.

Yesterday, collegiate swimmer-turned-women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines also marked the significance of Wednesday’s decision.

"Today, the Biden-Harris administration's harmful Title IX rewrite goes into effect. This rule says sex = gender identity," she said.

Gaines observed that "52 years of progress & sex-based protections have been erased with the stroke of a pen," and added that "In response, 26 states have sued and blocked the rule."

She attached a map indicating which states were blocking the new rule.

Most of the 26, alphabetically from Alabama to West Virginia, are either Republican, Republican-leaning, or swing states — what Democrats often call "flyover country."

If we don’t put an end to this insanity here and now, it will continue until finally a young woman, a proud couple’s young daughter, is literally beaten to death on live TV.

And when that day comes, we’ll all ask ourselves, "how could this have happened?"

