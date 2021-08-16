As Afghanistan Burns, Our Freedoms Die

While all attention is centered on the debacle President Biden created in Afghanistan (while he’s AWOL at Camp David until Wednesday), an even greater catastrophe is underway here at home, in the form of loss of the very thing that defines us as Americans — our liberty.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a terror alert Friday night in recognition of the approaching 20th anniversary of 9/11. No, they don’t fear Islamic terrorists, not even domestic Marxist groups like Antifa or Black Lives Matter.

DHS wants us to be aware of "a rise in anti-government rhetoric," including:

Opposition to COVID measures;

Claims of election fraud; and,

9/11 anniversary and religious holidays.

The advisory emphasized that domestic extremism — not foreign extremists — remains a priority.

We can’t say we weren’t warned.

In 1964 — 16 years before Ronald Reagan was elected president — he delivered his iconic Freedom Speech at the Republican National Convention.

'Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction," Reagan said.

"We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

It began innocently enough, with a call for political correctness — avoiding language or policies that could offend members of particular groups in society.

Who could be against "good manners," right?

But PC was taken too far.

Political correctness soon led to giving a trophy to everyone, so as to avoid hurting the losers’ feelings.

This created its own set of problems. Participants don’t learn to become gracious winners or good losers. Worst yet, it destroyed competitive spirit.

Political correctness even invaded the scientific community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses the term "pregnant people" in place of pregnant women.

They didn’t want to insult pregnant men, apparently. And that was no slip.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine’s new guidelines urge the use of "chestfeeding" instead of breastfeeding, and "parent’s milk" rather than mother’s milk.

Words have lost all meaning.

Then "cultural appropriation" became problematic, so much so that kids couldn’t dress up as Indians for Halloween; whites couldn’t open Mexican restaurants.

Paul Newman’s Italian spaghetti sauce is apparently OK, though.

Today the Cleveland Indians is looking for a new name. As of last year the Washington Redskins is now the Washington Football Team. Someone with a sense of humor suggested flipping the last two words, so that they could be called the WTF.

The "wokeness" invaded corporate America, beginning with Gillette telling its male customers to be less masculine.

Coca Cola is telling Caucasians to be less white. Most recently American Express, which depends upon consumerism for its existence, has come out against capitalism.

This would be the same American Express that harangues its gold card customers every month to upgrade to platinum — with a $695 annual fee.

And this would be the same capitalism that’s responsible for raising the living standards of every man, woman, and child in America.

The coronavirus pandemic provided the excuse for many states to make "emergency" changes to their election laws for the 2020 presidential election — enough to push Biden into the winner’s circle.

Now states want to make the changes permanent.

Biden’s attorney general declared that "white supremacy" was the nation’s leading terrorist threat, despite the lives lost and billions in damages and looting inflicted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

And polls confirm that political identity has taken a real nosedive as well.

A 2019 Harvard-Harris poll indicated that only 7% of Democrats identified as "socialist," despite the growing popularity of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

In February of 2020, 40% of Democratic participants in a Fox Business poll said they had a favorable view of socialism, versus 50% saying the same of capitalism.

Those results were flipped this month, when 59% of participating registered Democratic voters expressed a positive view of socialism, compared to just 49% who viewed capitalism favorably.

Politico reported last year that former president Obama said of his vice president, "Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up."

Joe Biden's doing it in Afghanistan and here at home.

A meme is making the rounds that depicts a monkey dressed in a suit and gripping a handgun. He says, "When it’s time to fight, you fight like you’re the third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s ark. And brother, it’s starting to rain."

Those initial drops have since turned into a deluge, and if we don’t hold the line for the next 18 months, flip Congress in 2022, and the White House two years later, we’re going to be that third monkey. And we’ll all perish.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.