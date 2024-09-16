Can Dems, Media Stop Making Attempts on Trump's Life a New Normal?

As many know by now, a gunman made a second attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life over the weekend.

This occurred Sunday afternoon at Trump’s International Golf Club West Palm Beach, and the suspected gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was seen pointing an AK-47-style rifle, through the hedges, while Trump was on the course.

When U.S. Secret Service opened fire, he dropped the weapon, fled in an SUV, was apprehended on I-95 in neighboring Martin County, to the north, and taken into custody.

Every time something like this occurs, the first thought is generally, "How could this happen?!"

Those were the thoughts after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, on Nov. 22, 1963, and later his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, on June 5, 1968.

On April 4, 1968, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had been shot to death in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the instance of this past Sunday's attempt, the question should be, "How could this not happen?"

Democrats often condemn the rhetoric of former President Trump, but never listen to their own words.

Twitchy managing editor Sam Janney found numerous recent statements made by Democrats against Trump — statements that could prompt someone with a weak, damaged mind to take the plunge to become a "hero."

Let’s start with the former president’s rival — Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

After she was briefed on the attempt, she appeared to express some relief that the gunman failed: "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," she said.

"Violence has no place in America."

Well, on closer examination, she didn’t call it an attempted assassination — it was just someone shooting a gun near Trump and his property.

However you want to interpret it, Janney identified the real culprit in the matter.

"You keep telling Americans he’s a danger to our democracy. You keep telling Americans he wants to be a dictator," Janney told Harris.

"Your rhetoric is nothing but violence, Kamala." And then Janney brought the receipts.

"I’m headed … to discuss what’s at stake this election and the clear threat the former president represents to our democracy," Harris said in July.

"It’s simple: Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms," she also said in July.

"Donald Trump has vowed that he will be a dictator on 'day one,'" Harris said in June without proof. "He is a threat to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms."

Harris made numerous similar claims including this huge whopper back in April, where she accused Trump of doing a whole host of things, including:

—Said he’s proud of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade

—Talks openly about plans for a nationwide abortion ban

—Routinely praises authoritarian leaders

—Vowed to be a dictator on day one

—Called for cuts to Social Security and Medicare

She concluded that, "He is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms."

Project 2025 has been a recent talking point — even though it was independently drafted by The Heritage Foundation and Trump has nothing to do with it.

In response to Harris claiming "Project 2025 is the blueprint for Trump to make himself the most powerful president ever," Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., said, "Project 2025 gives Donald Trump the unchecked power to restrict our freedoms."

He added, "We are not going to let that happen."

How’s he gonna do that? Does he know something beyond sinister, that we don't?

And mere weeks after he survived his first assassination attempt, Walz called Trump a "threat to Democracy" and a "fascist" who will "put people's lives in danger."

Janney found numerous similar claims, including from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

And media figures, if anything, are even worse.

"Trump and Vance are openly inciting racist violence," said journalist John Harwood on (Twitter)/X Saturday. "It's fascist behavior. long past time for Republicans with a shred of decency to denounce them."

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Alex Witt blamed the shooting on "the Trump campaign," claiming they need to turn down their rhetoric.

NBC’s longtime anchor Lester Holt came to the same conclusion.

"Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail," Holt said. "Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants."

The question in this case isn’t, "How could this happen?"

The far-better, more accurate question is, "How could it not?!"

Democrats and legacy media have got to tone it down and keep the horror of these attempts on Trump’s life front and center instead of memory-holing them and making them "The New Normal."

Until we finally take these attempts seriously, the ultimate question may be "How many lives does Donald Trump have left?"

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.