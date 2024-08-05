Dems Should Drop 'Grassroots' from Claims of Support

We’ve all read it in the headlines and heard it on the evening news: Democrats are excited over their new standard bearer.

They’re crazy for Kamala, and hell-bent for Harris, and they’re showing their enthusiasm with record-breaking fundraising.

Within 24 hours of President Joe Biden being ignobly forced off the ticket and replaced with his vice president, Democrats reported a record $81 million in funds raised — much of it in small donations.

"The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections," campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said.

But what if it’s all a scam?

What if all that "grassroots energy and enthusiasm" isn’t so "grassroots" after all?

As the late radio icon Paul Harvey would say, "and now, for the rest of the story."

Late last month independent journalist Kyle Becker posted a video to Twitter/X that he promised "will blow your mind."

He said "You don't need to wait until November to know that the Democrats are cheat*ing in the 2024 election. They are already cheating. Right now. Through campaign finance fra*d."

Becker reported that numerous individuals made a staggering number of donations to Democrat candidates despite claiming to be unemployed, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) official filings.

For example, "four unemployed individuals, donating a staggering $197,983.68 across (ready for this?) 23,416 separate donations."

The narrator added, "That’s an average 10 donations a day, every day, since January 1st, 2023. Does this sound like genuine grassroots support to you?"

Most of the donations went to ActBlue, a political action committee that serves left-leaning nonprofits and Democrat politicians.

One explanation would be that the actual donors are wealthy left and Democratic supporters like George Soros, the Pritzker family, and tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. And those donations are, in turn, made in the names of other citizens without their knowledge.

By spreading the donations among many other people, they can avoid the $3,300 maximum contribution per individual per candidate.

But what if the donations come from foreign nationals?

The Federal Election Campaign Act unequivocally prohibits any contribution by a foreign national to the campaign of any U.S. candidate for any election — state or federal.

However, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has been raising alarms on this issue for at least two years now, explaining that ActBlue may be playing games.

"On the back of everyone's credit card, there's a code called the CVV code. It allows you to track the account and its location," he explained on The Charlie Kirk Show last week.

However, unlike most merchants and fundraisers like the GOP’s WinRed, ActBlue doesn’t require the donor to identify the CVV debit or credit card code.

Accordingly, "you could have credit cards in China basically putting millions of dollars in small donations into American political campaigns."

China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea — they would all be willing to pay anything to see Kamala Harris in the White House instead of Donald Trump.

"ActBlue has become a money-laundering operation because they don't take the CVV," Rubio concluded.

"If they had to use the CVV code, their donations would likely decrease significantly."

He’s been introducing legislation since at least 2022 to close that loophole, but it never goes anywhere in the Democratic-run Senate.

But while Rubio’s bill lies in Democratic limbo, attorneys general in Missouri and Virginia, as well as the secretary of state in Wyoming, are all turning up the heat on ActBlue and the FEC.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is demanding explanations from ActBlue in light of the unlikely donation activity disclosed by Kyle Becker and other conservatives.

"Taken together, these circumstances appear to indicate that contributions via ActBlue are being made from fictional donors or dummy accounts, or that information reported by or through ActBlue may be fraudulent," Miyares wrote.

Also last week, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray announced an investigation into ActBlue Wyoming “in the wake of nationwide money laundering and identity theft allegations against Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue”

Lastly Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Twitter/X Wednesday that “My team is looking into the disturbing allegations surrounding ActBlue. More to come.”

As Paul Harvey would conclude, "And now you know the rest of the story."

In the meantime you can search for your own name on the FEC database.

Click "Search Individual Contributor Data," to see if contributions are listed in your name to ActBlue or Democrat campaigns that you didn’t actually make.

If so, tell ‘em you want your money back.

ActBlue can be reached here to request a refund.

Happy hunting.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.