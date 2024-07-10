Biden, Democrats Sell American Dream for Votes

No matter how much you may loathe President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, you don’t loathe them nearly enough.

They’re selling the American dream in exchange for votes.

The Biden administration has opened America’s doors to a flood of nearly 10 million illegal immigrants (so far), fulfilling a promise candidate Biden made during a 2019 debate.

He said that if elected president, he "would in fact make sure that there is. . . We immediately surge to the border, all those people who are seeking asylum.” Biden followed thro/ugh on that promise after being sworn in.

"On his 1st day in office, Biden issued 7 executive orders going out of their way to destroy the border protections his predecessor had enacted. Seven," said Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist’s editor-in-chief. And he kept going."

She asked, "Why do we pretend the border disaster is anything other than completely intentional?"

And because of the spike in illegal immigration, U.S. House Republicans announced plans to vote on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE) this week, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

This is especially important given than numerous state DMV and social services offices have been handing out voter registration forms like candy to immigrants. But unlike candy, a citizen’s right to vote is sacred.

The John F. Kennedy Library refers to the right to vote as our "most powerful and precious right," and the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis agreed.

"The right to vote is precious, almost sacred," Lewis said four years before his death. "It is the most powerful nonviolent tool or instrument in a democratic society."

And former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer specifically referred to voting as a right of citizenship.

"Every citizen of this country should be guaranteed that their vote matters, that their vote is counted, and that in the voting booth, their vote has as much weight as that of any CEO, any member of Congress or any president," she said.

Because of these and similar sentiments, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk heralded the SAVE Act.

"Those who oppose this are traitors. All Caps: TRAITORS," he said.

"What is the penalty for traitors again?"

Would that be hanging? It made no difference to House Democrats, who vowed to fight the SAVE Act tooth and nail.

Nevertheless, the House will probably pass it with the GOP’s slim margin there.

But even if the U.S. Senate approves it despite its 60-vote requirement, the White House announced the president would veto it.

In response, Musk observed that "It should alarm every American citizen that the sitting president of the United States, who has opened our border to over 9 million illegals, just announced that he would veto our bill to prevent noncitizens from voting."

You could attribute that to incompetence — a Biden hallmark — but it’s probably intentional. He knows his campaign is in ruins, and he needs illegal votes to push him over the finish line.

It’s similar to something another Democratic president did 60 years ago.

Author and journalist Ron Kessler claimed on page 33 in his 1995 book, "Inside the White House," that former President Lyndon B. Johnson had an ulterior motive for signing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law.

"I'll have those n*****s voting Democratic for 200 years," he was heard to have said, according to Ronald MacMillan, a former Air Force One steward Kessler had interviewed for the book.

In that case Johnson did something good for the country to allegedly buy votes.

Biden vowed to prevent something America needs for the same reason — to buy votes.

If the LBJ story is accurate, Johnson didn’t get his 200 years.

From the looks of recent polls he barely got 60, making the illegal votes Biden’s looking for that much more desperate to him.

And in so doing he’s duplicating a mistake made in Europe. Dutch lawyer Eva Vlaardingerbroek described Europe’s "Great Replacement Reality" at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, Hungary on April 28.

She observed, for example, that:

Amsterdam’s population is 56% migrant

Rotterdam, almost 60% migrants

The Hague, 58% migrants

London, 54% migrants

Brussels 70% migrants

Vlaardingerbroek noted that "most of these immigrants come from non-Christian, non-western, African and Middle Eastern countries."

She described a huge riot, a church that had been burnt to the ground, and multiple stabbings — including of elderly women — that had occurred within just the last week, all done by migrants.

Vlaardingerbroek added that it had been predicted a quarter century earlier by the late academic Samuel Huntington.

He said that future internal conflicts won’t "be between the rich and the poor. They will be between peoples belonging to different cultural entities — tribal wars and ethnic conflicts."

Applying all that to Biden and what’s happening here, we might be able to forgive and even feel sorry for incompetence.

But we can never forgive Biden for purposely destroying America.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.