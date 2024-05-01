Stop Coddling, Get Tough on Student and Faculty Agitators

College administrators have given in to the demands of student and faculty rioters and outside agitators, who’ve taken over major college campuses across America to support Hamas terrorists.

They’ve also chanted “Death to Israel,” “Death to America” and have terrorized Jewish students.

Instead of getting tough with the rioters, who have destroyed university property, taken over campus buildings, and denied entry to non-agitators — especially Jewish students and educators — administrators have placated them.

It’s become a case of the tail wagging the dog.

In one example, Northwestern University announced in a statement it released Monday that it had acquiesced to a number of demands as the result of negotiations with the pro-Hamas, anti-Jewish rioters.

“The University will support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk (funding two faculty per year for two years; and providing full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates to attend Northwestern for the duration of their undergraduate careers),” the statement said, according to National Review.

They added that “The University commits to fundraise to sustain this program beyond this current commitment.”

So Palestinian students get a free ride at the university, and Palestinian academics will be offered teaching positions.

National Review observed that 70% of Palestinians support the October 7 Hamas invasion of Israel, in which 1,200 civilians were murdered, including the rape and murder of elderly women, and infants burned alive in ovens or beheaded.

Hundreds of others were kidnapped and held hostage.

Seventy-five percent of Palestinians support being governed by Hamas terrorists.

Over at Columbia, the rioters took over Hamilton Hall, where they destroyed property and were reportedly holding several janitors hostage. Then the activists demanded that the university feed them, according to The Post Millennial.

A reporter grilled one of the rioters on this demand: "It seems like you're saying, 'We want to be revolutionaries, we want to take over this building, now would you please bring us some food."

She responded that “We’re saying that they’re obligated to provide food to students who paid for a meal plan here.” She added that “It’s ultimately a question of what community and obligation Columbia feels it has to its students.”

That should be zero obligation. The rioters demonstrated zero obligation to the university; none should be returned.

Columbia finally gave NYPD the authority to clear the student agitators out and arrest them Tuesday night.

Nonetheless they’re receiving lots of support from others.

Bill Ayres, best known as the founder of the Weather Underground, addressed student rioters at the University of Chicago to show his support. It was a case of “birds of a feather.”

The Weather Underground was a revolutionary domestic terrorist group known for bombing public buildings from the late 1960s to the late 1970s. His wife, Bernadette Dohrn, was another Weather Underground leader.

Iran also expressed support for the student activists, and even went as far as to criticize a police crackdown on the rioters.

“The American government has practically ignored its human rights obligations and respect for the principles of democracy that they profess,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

If students had taken over university buildings in Tehran, it’s doubtful that the leaders there would’ve been as charitable and understanding.

Author and columnist Cal Thomas observed in a New York Post column Friday that the late Ronald Reagan took a somewhat stronger stance when he was governor of California.

The mid-1960s saw similar unrest, with both students and faculty demonstrating and rioting against the draft and the Vietnam war, and in favor of civil rights and women’s liberation.

During his 1966 gubernatorial campaign, Reagan promised to “clean up the mess at Berkeley” and other college campuses that were experiencing protests throughout California.

And after his election Reagan followed through, prompting Thomas to reason that “If that time had come in 1967, surely it is long past due in 2024.”

If we finally get strong leadership in the White House, that will be the time to employ the FED principle:

Fire the faculty protesters Expel the student agitators Deport foreign student rioters

FED: Fire, Expel, Deport, because we’re all fed up.

And at a more fundamental level, this virulent antisemitism and support for terrorism has to end, not just here, but worldwide.

Every time something like this happens, we say, “Never again.” We have to finally mean it.