Note to UK: Embrace 'UK First'; Honor Your Legacy; Never Appease

Secretary of State Marco Rubio drew worldwide praise for his address last month at the Munich Security Conference, in which he offered hope by signaling a new alliance of the United States with Western Europe.

But he indicated that Europe had to do its part, by acting in its own best interests to preserve Western civilization, including closing their borders — especially to those who refuse to assimilate to the traditions of the host country.

"Under President Trump, the United States of America will once again take on the task of renewal and restoration, driven by a vision of a future as proud, as sovereign, and as vital as our civilization’s past," Rubio said.

"And while we are prepared, if necessary, to do this alone, it is our preference and it is our hope to do this together with you, our friends here in Europe."

Rubio's 18-minute speech earned an enthusiastic standing ovation, giving Americans hope that Europe, and especially our British cousins, would reject globalism and instead celebrate their own history and customs, and embrace Western values.

All of Western Europe and the U.K. have been deluged with unrestricted immigration for years, especially from the Middle East and Northern Africa. They've taken over entire neighborhoods, creating "no-go zones" where Europeans may not enter, and have acted above the law.

One such migrant spoke for them all when he said, "I'm here to rule you. To rule Trump, Elon Musk, Netanyahu, and Jews. Why are you proud of UK? This is my land, it belongs to Allah."

And as if to prove it, he then turned around and sauntered into a hotel, his room paid for by the British government.

But any hope we had following the reception of Rubio's speech was short-lived. Instead of cleaning up their act, the British government is trying to appease undocumented migrants.

Last week a draft of the government's new social cohesion strategy was leaked to the Spectator magazine, which recommended that the general public should avoid displaying the English, Scottish and Union Jack flags.

The draft report warned that the "extreme right has tried to turn symbols of pride into tools of hate."

They walked that language back in their final report, titled "Protecting What Matters: Towards a more confident, cohesive, and resilient United Kingdom," possibly because of public outcry after the draft was leaked.

The report did, however, offer protections for the UK’s invaders asylum-seekers, by addressing "Anti-Muslim hostility” and indicating that they’ll be appointing an "anti-Muslim hostility czar."

Now teachers in northern England are being instructed to tell their students to avoid drawing images that might offend Muslim students as being blasphemous.

Leading Britain's Conversation reported that "Teachers are also warned that dance lessons could cause parental concerns over ‘physical contact between males and females.'"

What about depictions of heroic British figures?

Winston Churchill is one of the greatest British wartime leaders, having served as prime minister from 1940 to 1945, throughout World War II, and again from 1951 to 1955.

In Churchill's honor, his image appears on the British £5 note.

But not for much longer.

The BBC observed this week that the Bank of England will replace all historical figures on British banknotes — figures meant to stir national pride — with images of wildlife.

"British wildlife will replace historical figures on the next series of Bank of England banknotes - and the public will get their say on which animals and birds will appear," the BBC reported.

Today Churchill; tomorrow a chipmunk?

"It spells the end for the, sometimes controversial, choice of historical characters which have appeared on £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes for more than 50 years."

Winston Churchill is "controversial"? Controversial to whom? "Britain is Broken," a cheerleader for Nigel Farage's emerging Reform UK party, had an idea.

"The Bank of England is to REMOVE Winston Churchill from the £5 notes to be replaced by 'Wildlife themes,'"they began.

"One of the people behind these proposed changes is Nadeem Perera, a man of Jamaican and Sri Lankan heritage."

They concluded, "Yet another foreigner trying to erase our history."

Appeasement never works.

President Ronald Reagan observed that "every lesson in history tells us that the greater risk lies in appeasement, and this is the specter our well-meaning liberal friends refuse to face."

A prime example was when President Barack Obama released U.S. bank accounts worth billions to Iran, and shipped pallets of cash to Tehran in exchange for their promise to place their nuclear weapons program on hold.

Appeasement emboldens the appeased. It's seen as groveling, making the aggressor all the more aggressive.

It emboldens immigrants to say, "I'm here to rule you. … This is my land, it belongs to Allah."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read more Michael Dorstewitz Insider articles — Click Here Now.