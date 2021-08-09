It Turns Out 'Blue Collar Joe' Isn't So

“Blue Collar Joe” Biden is destroying the very sector he claims to represent — the middle class.

He has repeatedly said that he wouldn’t raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year.

But he lied.

Buried in the 2,7 00 page “infrastructure” bill the Senate approved Sunday is the framework for a mileage tax. Section 13002 of the bill reads:

The objectives of the pilot program are—

to test the design, acceptance, implementation, and financial sustainability of a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee; to address the need for additional revenue for surface transportation infrastructure and a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee; and to provide recommendations relating to the adoption and implementation of a national motor vehicle per-mile user fee.

This would be in addition to the state and federal gasoline taxes you pay every time you pull up to the pump. This is also a regressive tax — one that affects low and middle classes far more than the wealthy.

Especially hard hit would be those who drive for a living — salespeople, as well as Uber and Lyft drivers. Suddenly that mileage tax deduction doesn’t amount to so much anymore.

Biden’s decision to extend the eviction moratorium also hurts the middle class.

Many landlords are struggling, middle class couples who pick up a few unites here, and another there, with an eye toward added income upon retirement.

Now suddenly those same landlords are still on the hook for mortgage payments on the property, plus insurance, property taxes, and maintenance costs. But they receive no rent to offset these costs and lack the means to evict the freeloading tenants.

Meanwhile, the tenants impacted by the COVID shutdown already receive a premium on their unemployment compensation, so they already have the means to pay their rent.

CNBC reported that as of Friday, tenants are behind an average of $3,700 in their rent.

Nonetheless, Biden extended the moratorium despite a favorable jobs report last week, and despite also that it’s been ruled unconstitutional.

In addition, his previous plan to allow enhanced COVID unemployment benefits to expire next month is now being walked back, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

So, unemployed renters can’t be evicted, despite receiving a bonus on their unemployment benefits.

The Labor Department reported Friday that nearly 1 million jobs were added last month, prompting Biden to spike the football and take full credit.

“More than 4 million jobs created since we took office,” he tweeted. “It’s historic — and proof our economic plan is working.”

To put everything in context, he didn’t “create” anything. Businesses are re-opening and employees are returning to work. Add to that, many states have rejected continued unemployment benefits in recognition that there are more jobs waiting to be filled than there are people on unemployment.

Psaki sided with her boss Friday. She said that the administration saw no evidence that ending unemployment benefits "had any impact on today’s incredibly strong numbers."

She attributed the numbers, in large part, to government spending.

But profligate government spending has a price all its own — inflation, a “hidden tax” that also disproportionately affects “Blue Collar Joe’s” middle class.

And we’re already seeing it. Gasoline prices hit an average $3.19 per gallon Thursday — the highest since Oct. 12, 2014.

And expect inflation to continue, given the Senate’s vote on the infrastructure bill. The Congressional Budget Office calculated that the bill will contribute $256 billion to the deficit over the course of a decade.

The White House claims that spending needs to be escalated to meet a spike in COVID hospitalizations due to its delta variant. But a recent Wall Street Journal report puts the spike in context.

“Nationally, the seven-day average of Covid-19 hospitalizations peaked at about 137,470 in January, far higher than current levels of around 44,600, according to federal data,” the report said. So there are “spikes” and there are “spikes.”

In order to promote his “Blue Collar Joe” persona, Biden has at various times claimed to be a “hard coal miner” and had driven an 18-wheeler. It’s all nonsense. He’s a career politician, and that’s his problem — he knows nothing of the real world.

When you’ve eaten at the public trough for a half-century, you don’t actually have to create anything or perform any useful function. And when inflation hits, you simply give yourself a raise and blame it on the other party.

He knows nothing of the landlord who has to meet expenses with nothing coming in. Or of the salesman who may about to be hit with a mileage tax in addition to rampant inflation. Or of the small businessman who’s the first to arrive at work and the last to get paid.

Although Biden projects a blue collar image, deep down, he thinks of himself as a blue blood.

Michael Dorstewitz is a writer in Florida.