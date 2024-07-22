Joe Drops Out, Kamala May Follow Right Behind

When President Joe Biden called it quits on his reelection campaign Sunday, he left the world more dangerous than he had found it, and made America much weaker.

Sunday afternoon was also an indication of just how much in disarray the Democratic Party is this year, and confirmed a prediction made by the Republican presidential campaign.

But most of all, it left the choice of who would replace him on the ticket very much in the air, despite Biden’s own endorsement of his vice president for the top spot.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote.

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

But if it’s "in the best interest of . . . the country for [him] to stand down" from his campaign, some wondered why it would be in the country’s best interest for him to finish his term.

From Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving 13 American service members dead and hundreds of Americans behind, to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s admission Friday that Iran was "one or two weeks" away from producing fissile material to manufacture a nuclear weapon, he made the world a tinderbox.

Shortly after his first announcement, Biden endorsed Harris.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he said.

"Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump."

Other Democrats endorsed Harris as well, most notably Bill and Hillary Clinton, who said they were "honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris."

But Harris has exhibited nothing but incompetence as vice president, and if the past is an accurate prediction of the future, she’d be a poor draw to lead the ticket.

When she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, Harris was so unpopular that she didn’t even make it to the Iowa caucuses.

Former President Barack Obama also released a statement supporting Biden’s decision.

In his 549-word statement he named Trump several times, but didn’t mention Harris even once — let alone endorse her.

Author and columnist Mark Halperin, who predicted last week that Biden would withdraw from the race this weekend, told Newsmax TV Sunday that nothing should be assumed by Obama’s omission, and predicted that an endorsement would soon follow.

But will it? In a 2020 interview with Stephen Colbert, Obama said he liked the idea of a third presidential term by proxy — with him pulling the strings behind the scenes.

"If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I'd be fine with that," he said.

Although delivered as a joke, was it really?

Many observers believe he got his wish of a third term with Biden — but it’s about to come to a close.

And with Harris less popular than Biden, Obama won’t get a fourth term — unless.

Two years ago filmmaker Joel Gilbert released a book titled, "Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power."

The former first lady has repeatedly claimed she has no interest in cashing in her popularity to seek elective office, but Gilbert believes it’s all a sham.

He’s been denounced as a conservative conspiracy theorist, but how many "conspiracy theories" have turned out to be accurate?

Hunter Biden’s laptop, the COVID-19 lab leak theory, the Trump-Russia collusion theory to name bur a very a few.

But either way, Biden’s decision confirmed a statement the Trump Campaign made when Harris challenged J.D.

Vance to a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News on August 13.

"We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention," the campaign replied.

"To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate."

Then again, if Joel Gilbert’s prediction is correct and Michelle Obama becomes the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer, she may nominate Harris as her running mate.

After all, she makes the perfect vice president.

Her incompetence and lack of popularity make her president nearly impeachment proof.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.