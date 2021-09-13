GOP Not Taking Our Democracy, and Don't Count on Dems to Save It

MSNBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss used 9/11’s 20th anniversary to compare the members of the Democratic Party to the heroes who lost their lives diverting United Flight 93 from its intended Washington, D.C. target.

"The 11th Hour" guest host Chris Jansing asked him Friday night "What’s the importance, Michael, of marking these moments of history, of preserving these stories? And frankly, bringing people together around them?"

Rather than honor the nearly 3,000 innocent lives lost that day, Beschloss wanted to score a political point.

"Because all of us should be able to unite around the idea that we're saving our democracy. That's what those people were doing, those heroes were doing on Flight 93 and elsewhere 20 years ago tomorrow," he said.

"Our democracy tonight is as much in danger, I think, as it was in 1860 before the Civil War and in 1940 before Pearl Harbor."

Although over-the-top, the point could be made that democracy is at risk when you consider the number of executive orders President Biden signed during his first days in office.

But Beschloss wasn’t talking about Biden — he implied that Republicans were placing democracy in peril by disenfranchising some members of society of the right to cast a ballot at the polls.

"The right to vote is being taken away from people in various states. The legitimacy of elections is being undermined," he claimed.

"We could be in a sitcuation where the congressional election next year, in which certain people are elected to Congress who are deprived of taking office, and the same thing even when a president is elected in 2024. That's enormously dangerous."

Actually, many Trump supporters — and even a few Democrats — believe that this very thing happened in the 2020 election. State and local officials unconstitutionally changed election laws in the Eleventh Hour, which gave skewered results.

But he was referring to the measures some states have taken — including Georgia, Florida, Arizona and Texas — to strengthen election integrity and ideally avoid another 2020 debacle.

An especially sore point among Democrats is voter ID laws — measures requiring voters to prove who they are as a condition to vote.

But it’s a losing argument for them, according to a March survey of registered voters.

Fully 75% of voters favor requiring individuals to show ID before casting a ballot — including 92% of Republicans, 75% of Independents, and even 63% of Democrats.

Overall, only 15% of registered voters oppose voter ID laws.

Democrats argue that such laws unfairly target minorities and low income voters.

However, the same survey indicated that 64% of Black voters favor voter ID laws (versus 22% who oppose) and 78% of Hispanics favor them, with 16% in opposition.

In addition, 75% of low income voters "reject the notion that showing an ID is a 'burden,' despite frequent claims from the left."

The new Texas law has been particularly in the news, after Texas House Democrats chartered two private aircraft in what became known as a "flee-ibuster," fleeing the state to deny GOP lawmakers a quorum for their own voter integrity bill.

Meanwhile the polls will close tomorrow in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall election.

Its supporters fear that the heavy mail-in voting could promote "shenanigans" at the polls, and voters are already complaining.

KTLA reported Saturday that a number of voters arrived at the polls to cast a ballot, only to be told that records indicated they’d already voted. The turned-away voters were all Republicans.

Lately, Newsom’s been warning voters that if he’s replaced by a Republican, the state may end up being another Texas.

That may not be a smart argument. For the first time in its history, California actually lost population after the last census — enough to lose a congressional seat. Many of them moved to Texas, which gained two seats in Congress.

So much for Democrats supporting democracy, and that goes all the way to the top.

During an ABC News town hall several weeks before the 2020 general election, Biden dismissed the idea of ruling by executive order.

"I have this strange notion — we are a democracy," he said. "You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy; we need consensus."

Three months later he had a change of heart.

During his first 12 days in office Biden signed 25 executive orders — more than former Presidents Trump and Obama combined. He did the same with the number of executive actions, proclamations and presidential memos he signed.

His latest act was a national vaccination mandate, one that exempts illegal border crossers, unvetted Afghan refugees, the U.S. Postal Service and Congress.

If it’s an enemy to democracy MSNBC seeks, they should look to the party of Jefferson and Jackson — not the party of Lincoln and Reagan.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.