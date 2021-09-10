Biden Has No Business Attending a 9/11 Memorial Event

Thursday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden will not deliver a live speech on September 11.

"You will hear from him in the form of a video in advance — or that will be available that day, I should say," she said.

However, earlier Biden wormed his way into appearing at all three memorial services scheduled for Saturday, the 20-year anniversary of 9/11.

He has no business attending any of the events.

His actions in Afghanistan and at the U.S.-Mexican border have made the United States more vulnerable to terrorism today — than we were 20 years ago.

In early August, nearly 1,800 9/11 survivors, victims’ family members, and first responders told the president that he should just consider skipping the events this year.

They also asked him to fulfill a campaign promise to declassify documents outlining any role Saudi Arabia may have had in the attacks.

Last week, Biden ordered the documents declassified, and shortly afterwards he announced his intention to travel to Ground-Zero in Manhattan, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania to mark the attacks’ 20th anniversary.

But, ordering the release of the documents isn’t enough — at least not for the son of one 9/11 victim.

"I am demanding that President Biden do not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11," said Nic Haros Jr., whose mother, Frances, was killed on 9/11.

"It is now holy ground, and I really don’t think he has a place there."

He added that Biden is only seeking to prop up his image at a time when his favorability is tanking, and his actions in Afghanistan will only re-ignite hostilities.

"It’s shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called victory lap. He is insensitive and he shows no compassion to the families. No Joe, no victory, we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0," Haros said.

It certainly seems that way.

Biden turned a relatively stable American ally into a terrorist super-state.

Taliban, ISIS-K, Haqqani, al-Qaida: pick your poison.

Afghanistan is now aligned with our most dangerous adversaries: China, Russia, and Iran.

The blitzkrieg-like takeover of the country earned the respect of another terrorist — Fort Hood mass murderer Nidal Hassan, who took the lives of 14, including an unborn child in 2009.

He congratulated the Taliban, reportedly writing, "We Have Won!!!" in a letter written in his cell on death row at Fort Leavenworth.

Amazingly, the Biden State Department released a statement Tuesday professing surprise that the new Afghan government wasn’t very diverse.

"We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," the statement said. "We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."

Seriously? One wonders what color the sky is in their world.

The cabinet of the new Taliban-controlled Afghan government includes four of the five Taliban chieftains released in exchange for admitted Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl, during what the president likes to call the Obama-Biden administration.

Rumor has it that those four will be sworn in on Saturday, September 11 — another slap in the face of the American people, if true.

Because Biden chose to withdraw all forces prior to getting U.S. civilians and allies out, hundreds of Americans are stranded behind what can only be called "enemy lines."

The State Department sends mixed signals, at times claiming they have everything under control, while also confessing that their hands are tied because "we do not control the airspace."

When a private mission by former U.S. military members successfully rescued an American mother and her three children from Afghanistan, Biden’s State Department attempted to take credit.

"U.S. has facilitated the safe departure of four US citizens by overland route from Afghanistan," senior officials announced. "Embassy staff was present upon their arrival."

It was all a lie.

When the woman and her children followed the State Department’s instructions by going to the Kabul airport, she said a Taliban militant placed a gun at her head and told her to never return.

While hundreds of U.S. citizens languish in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans are being offered Green Cards, healthcare and other benefits in the United States.

When it comes to future terror attacks against the U.S., terrorists only have to be successful once; the U.S. has to be successful every time in stopping those terrorists.

So far, Biden’s scorecard on COVID, the economy, border control, foreign policy, national security, crime, energy policy, and bringing America together, reads zero-for-eight.

Given that record, odds are good that his administration could also fail to avert a serious terror attack.

If he wants to start doing things right, he can begin by staying home on 9/11.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.