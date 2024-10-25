Harris Best Demonstrates Why We Have Elections

Democrats are fond of claiming that they’re "saving democracy," but their eleventh-hour coronation of Kamala Harris is proof that while they may preach it, they’re not good at practicing it.

And as a result, their presidential nominee is an empty pants suit who’s incapable of commenting on policy issues.

If she’s pressed on the issues, her response becomes a blubbering string of words that may or may not have any relation to one another.

Even former Obama adviser David Axelrod, now a top Democratic strategist, was less than impressed at Harris’ performance at a CNN town hall Wednesday.

"When she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to word salad city," he said. "She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration's policies and that's a mistake."

Axelrod concluded, "You do want to relate to the people in front of you. She didn't do a lot of that. She didn't ask them questions. She didn't address them particularly. She was giving set pieces too much."

And the few questions she actually answered got fact-checked — by CNN.

The network corrected Harris’ answers on her fracking flip-flops, the Trump border wall, and the Trump tax cuts.

The most brutal fact-check came from friends and staff members when she was asked what mistakes she had made in her life that she’d learned from.

She answered, "I mean, I‘ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I am well versed on issues."

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock responded, "Fact-check: a consistent criticism of Kamala Harris from friends and staffers is that she does not work hard, does not read the briefing materials, and is NOT well versed on the issues."

Even CNN’s Dana Bash admitted that Harris failed to make a good closing argument to voters at the town hall.

"I will just tell you what I am hearing from people who I have been talking to," she said. "If her goal was to close the deal, they are not sure she did that. Some people have asked 'is she being held to a different standard?' maybe."

But Florida-based lawyer and Republican strategist Ford O’Connell may have summed up the vice president’s performance best.

Paraphrasing a line from the 1995 comedy film "Billy Madison," he told Newsmax TV’s "National Report" Thursday that "everyone who tuned into Kamala’s CNN town hall last night is actually dumber for having watched it."

But none of this would have happened had the Democratic Party nominated their standard-bearer in the normal course.

Had they done so she may have been one of the first candidates knocked out of the competition — just as she was in 2020.

And having failed to make the case that Harris is the better candidate, Democrats, beginning with Harris, reverted to their fallback position: "Donald Trump is literally Adolf Hitler!"

But this is nothing new.

Democrats have been labeling Republicans "Hitler," "Nazi," and "Mussolini" for decades, since at least 1964, when the GOP presidential nominee was Sen. Barry Goldwater.

More recent ones have included George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney.

Even then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wasn’t exempt.

She was compared to Hitler’s girlfriend, Eva Braun.

But again, this wouldn’t have been necessary, had Harris not been coronated; had they actually worked to "preserve democracy" within their party.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson described at a Georgia Trump rally Wednesday what the Democratic Party has descended into in recent years.

"It's the party of weirdos, of envy, of hate, of resentment, of bitterness, of weakness, of a total lack of creativity," Carlson said.

"It's a party of conformity, it's a party of the machine where it doesn't matter who the candidate is, because individuals are immaterial. All that matters is the collective."

He concluded, "That's the Soviet model.”

And true to form, Harris’ closing argument is "Trump is a Nazi, he’s a fascist, Trump is literally Hitler."

Trump’s closing argument should be, "I fixed what they’d broken before, they broke it again, and I can fix it again."

And that’s why Harris will lose this one.

We just have to make her loss so overwhelming, that the Democrats' election shenanigans won’t matter — too big to rig.

And with any luck she’ll take a lot of down-ballot Democrats right to oblivion with her.

