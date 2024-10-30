Trump Won't Shred the Constitution, Harris Surely Will

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

On Monday, with just eight days to go before Election Day and after many voters — particularly Republicans — had already banked their votes, Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris made an eleventh-hour appeal for support.

She claimed that if former President Donald Trump were elected to a second term, he would destroy the Constitution and deprive Americans of their fundamental rights.

But she has it all backwards. She’s the one who would destroy our constitutional rights.

"When [Trump] says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States," she said in a Club Shay podcast interview. "You know what that would mean?"

But Trump never said he "wants to terminate the Constitution."

If he had it would’ve been broadcast nonstop by legacy news outlets.

Harris then got down to specifics.

"In the Constitution of the United States is your Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure, your Fifth Amendment right [to due process], your Sixth Amendment right to an attorney. Right?" she said.

"The First Amendment [right to free speech and religion], the Second Amendment [right to bear arms]," Harris continued, specifically noting that she is "in favor" of the Second Amendment."

She concluded by repeating, "He wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States."

Taking those rights one-by-one, it’s clear that Harris is projecting her own intentions — what she herself would want to do if elected.

First Amendment Freedom of Speech: Harris is a part of the White House that pressured social media platforms to censor posts that were critical of Biden-Harris administration policy. Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., Harris' running mate, is on record stating "There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy."

First Amendment Freedom of Religion: When asked what religious accommodations she would make on the issue of abortion, Harris told NBC News last week that "I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body."

This suggests she would require Catholic hospitals and anti-abortion physicians to perform elective abortions.

Second Amendment Right to Keep and Bear Arms: Harris Has Long-supported Restricting the gun rights of Americans, including a mandatory "buyback" of any firearm she doesn’t like — which amounts to confiscation. She even supported a handgun ban when she was a San Francisco prosecutor.

Two years ago Harris claimed the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision, which reaffirmed the right to bear arms, defied "common sense and the Constitution."

Fourth Amendment Prohibition Against Unreasonable Searches and Seizures: In 2007 Harris remarked that "just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs."

Fifth and Sixth Amendments are protections given to everyone accused of a crime. Harris’ actions while serving as a San Francisco prosecutor and later, as the California attorney general, tell us everything we need to know about how protective she is of these rights.

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard gave a rundown of this during a 2019 Democrat presidential debate.

"Senator Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president. But I'm deeply concerned about this record," Gabbard began.

"There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

Gabbard continued, "She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California."

Gabbard concluded, "And she fought to keep a cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way."

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022, called herself an independent, and accused her old party of dividing the country.

Last week she became a Republican.

"I’m joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense, and the party that is led by a President who has the courage and strength to fight for peace," Gabbard said.

As for Trump, if he had wanted to deprive Americans of their constitutional rights, he would have done it during his first term.

Harris, on the other hand, has spent nearly her entire public life depriving others of their own fundamental rights.

That’s the choice in six days: Liberty with Trump or tyranny with Harris.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.