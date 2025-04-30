Public Misled From Start on Chemical Abortions

The following opinion column was written by a nonclinician.

A new study revealed that chemical abortions aren't nearly as safe as we've been led to believe.

From the beginning, the public was told that less than 0.05% of patients will experience complications from chemical abortions, a percentage so insignificant that women were permitted to take the pill at home during the COVID pandemic.

However, a real-world study released this week, based on 865,727 abortions, revealed that 10.93% of women experienced severe and even life-threatening complications from such procedures.

That's 22 times higher than what was previously reported.

The study, the results of which were released on Monday by the Ethics and Public Policy Center, was based on an analysis of data from an all-payer insurance claims database of patients from 2017 to 2023 who were prescribed mifepristone for abortions.

The Center found that nearly 11% of the patients “experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion,” and recommended that the Food and Drug Administration:

Immediately reinstate its earlier, stronger patient safety protocols to ensure physician responsibility for women who take mifepristone under their care;

Attending physicians be mandated to fully report any of the drug's side effects encountered by their patients; and,

Investigate the harm mifepristone causes to women and, based on objective safety criteria, reconsider its approval altogether.

Mifepristone is a drug that blocks progesterone, a hormone that's required for a pregnancy to continue. It's typically used to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks in gestation.

The report was based on the “largest-known study of the abortion pill,” according to the authors, Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan T. Anderson and Director of Data Analysis and Fellow Jamie Bryan Hall.

“Contrary to what some may claim, the abortion pill is not like Tylenol. We find that one out of every 10 women who takes the abortion pill will suffer from a serious adverse event, like hemorrhage or infection, soon afterward. A third to a half of these women will then go to the ER or even be hospitalized as a result,” Anderson and Hall told Breitbart News.

Anderson is a Princeton graduate with a doctorate in political science from Notre Dame, and Hall holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Harvard in applied math and statistics.

“This is unacceptable. We can be confident in our results because we're using insurance claims data from more than 865,000 cases to track the real-world experiences of the women who have been harmed by the abortion pill,” they added.

Of the 94,605 women who experienced complications:

824 experienced sepsis

11,707 had infections

1,257 required transfusions

28,658 experienced hemorrhaging

5,699 required abortion-related hospitalization

40.960 required an abortion-related ER visit

3,062 resulted in an ectopic pregnancy

1,956 experienced other life-threatening events

24,563 required repeated surgical abortion

49.169 experienced other abortion-specific complications

“This is both sad and maddening,” said Twitchy writer and podcaster Amy Curtis, who's also a registered nurse. “The Left doesn't care how many women are hurt so long as they get abortion on demand.”

Who possibly could have predicted that ingesting a substance that was designed to kill human life might be harmful … to human life?

So much for "safe and effective.”

Public health officials were not very forthcoming about mRNA vaccines, the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the safety and advisability of puberty blockers and "gender-affirming" surgeries for America’s youth.

Now it's pretty obvious that the public has also been deceived about the safety of mifepristone for chemically-induced abortions.

