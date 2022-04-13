Israel's Leaders Should Choose Country's Safety Over Its Psyche

In the past it was always an "open secret" that in Israel, many, many, many terrorists were intercepted before they could carry out their missions.

We didn’t know how many, but we knew that the members of terror cells had been arrested.

We were apprised of the fact that plots were prevented.

We knew that sometimes the act of terror was still in the planning stages and sometimes perpetrators were caught enroute.

The bottom line? We knew a lot.

But the numbers were never made public. That was then and this, as they say, is now.

As of late, there has been a shift in procedures And it's a direct consequence of the spike in terror that Israel --- all of Israel, is now confronting.

Israeli security and political leadership are publicly boasting about the numbers of terrorist attacks they've prevented.

They are releasing information in the hope of calming Israeli citizens.

It's a change in policy wrought by psychological needs even more so than needs for security. Israel’s leadership addresses the psyche of the country through their security apparatus. I choose to join the chorus of analysts and commentators who question the wisdom of this new procedure.

Every Israeli knew that, behind the scenes, security worked tirelessly and successfully stopping mass murdering enemies of Israel, haters of Israel, from killing innocents.

Security services are called clandestine services for a reason.

People, regular people, should not know what they do, how much they achieve or how their work is achieved. That mystique is part of their success.

Israel is not a large country.

Everyone knows someone who maybe, possibly, probably, worked for "the services" at one time or another. Years later some of these hunches are confirmed through a line in a conversation, when the person under suspicion displays knowledge of someone or something no one else knew because it had never been told to the public.

But when leaders and top security, when intelligence brass announce their successes by giving details, they are doing it because they hope to bolster the public’s faith and confidence.

Understandably during a terror spike, people are already nervous.

And that much knowledge may be too much knowledge. And good intensions may just backfire.

Understandably, Israelis are scared, skittish and tense. And the situation is only exacerbated because we live not just in a new world, but in a news world.

Once upon a time news organizations depended on photographers who quickly arrived at a site and covered the event. And everyone waited for an already scheduled broadcast to hear about and to see what happened. In truly horrific or momentous situations, the news broke into "regularly scheduled programming."

Now everyone has a phone and every phone has a camera. Everyone is a photographer.

Social media has replaced regularly scheduled news programs.

Just about everyone has a platform to post their video and stills in their social media sites.

Viewers are literally transported to the site of a terror attack at the moment of the attack.

Sometimes even in the midst of the attack. Such instancy breeds anxiety.

Does it really help the situation to know that while this perpetrator was not caught in advance of perpetrating his deadly dead, so many others were caught?

I hope so, though one can't be certain.

I don't know when this spike in terror will subside.

Thankfully, despite the successes of some terrorists, in greater measure, the security apparatus in Israel is succeeding in their mission to abort attacks.

Leaders do need to calm their citizens by assuring them of what is being done to protect them. And while they should not promote their successes, this writer is not so sure that details need to be so — well, detailed.

Promoting their success emphasizes their own insecurity — some might even say their own failures.

Knowing how many threats were intercepted does not make people feel good about failures and the losses. It does not comfort the families of the victims who are mourning.

For Israel, the unfortunate reality is that there are always terror threats --- always, even during periods of calm when there is no spike. And during those calm periods there are also terror plots that are intercepted, and terror rings that are apprehended.

Israelis know and understand the risks of terror.

They know that they need to protect themselves from people who want to kill them simply because they exist. Simply because they are Israelis. And they know that no security system is perfect.

Even during the periods of quiet and lull, there is terror. 2020 was considered a calm and quiet time in Israel vis-a'-vis terror. That year, in Israel, three people were murdered by terrorists.

In 2021, 15 Israelis were killed in terror. As for 2022, who knows what this year will bring.

Micah Halpern is a political and foreign affairs commentator. He founded "The Micah Report" and hosts "Thinking Out Loud with Micah Halpern," a weekly TV program, and "My Chopp," a daily radio spot. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern. Read Micah Halpern's Reports — More Here.