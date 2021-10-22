McLaughlin Poll: Likely Voters Still Favor Small Government, Capitalism vs. Socialism

Where do Americans stand when it comes to socialism? Is American capitalism really on the way out the door, as many pundits have predicted? How do parents feel about school choice?

Our McLaughlin & Associates October National Poll of 1,000 likely voters, conducted between Oct. 14 -18, can provide some key answers to these topics, thanks in part to questions conducted by Gingrich360.

To start our polling found that, the majority of likely voters, 50%, think the American economy is in a recession again and getting worse.

In the era of President Biden’s big government agenda, the economy’s downturn could explain why the majority of likely voters favor smaller government vs. larger government by a margin of 50% to 36%.

It also could why, when asked “All things being equal, do you prefer: 1. American Capitalism or. 2. Big Government Socialism,” the vast majority, 61%, said they favored Free Market Capitalism over Big Government Socialism (18%).The rest, 21%, said they don’t know which they preferred.

In questions conducted by Gingrich 360, we found that the American brand of Capitalism is a lot more popular than government-run Socialism. Accordingly, American Capitalism is favored by 76% of all voters and only 24% would favor Big Government Socialism.

Likewise when asked, “All things being equal, do you prefer…? 1. American Opportunity Society OR, 2. Big Government Socialism?” American Opportunity Society beat Big Government Socialism by 78% to 22%.

In another question for Gingrich 360 the majority, 51%, prefers a Republican candidate who supports allowing school choice for every American child while only 42% prefer a Democratic candidate who supports more funding for government-run schools and raising salaries for government employed teachers.

In short, likely voters tend to favor smaller government and tend to support Republican candidates who allow school choice.

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, our polling revealed that President Biden — and the Democrats as a whole — are losing the confidence of the American people, thanks in large part to the dreadful economic policies, educational goals of critical race theory, as well as unforced errors like the Afghanistan withdrawal and more.

