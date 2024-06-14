McCabe Frets Over Trump Reprisals? He Should Look in the Mirror

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement for any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

Quite recently, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe expresssed an appreciable level of heightned apprehension about potential Trump reprisals (should he be reelected.)

McCabe told CNN’s "The Source" anchor Kaitlan Collins that there was an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty within the intelligence community over the terrifying prospect of Trump returning to the White House and seeking retribution against his political enemies.

McCabe said he was told by former colleagues, including some from the Obama administration, that they've had "torturous discussions with their family members about whether or not they have to leave the country to avoid being unconstitutionally and illegally detained."

"I mean, people are actually worried about being thrown in jail or grabbed in some sort of extrajudicial detention," he said.

That would be the same "Andy" McCabe that headed the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane spy operation against the 2016 Trump campaign.

The operation was entirely premised upon a phony "dirty dossier" report sponsored and funded by the Clinton campaign which lead FBI attorney Lisa Page and lead investigator Peter Stroz referred to as providing an "insurance policy" to ensure Hillary would win.

In a text message to his lover Page, Stroz wrote: "I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he [Trump] gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40."

Nevertheless, all three of them retired with pensions and scored great new gigs, McCabe as a CNN contributor, Page as an MSNBC analyst, and Strzok as a counterintelligence instructor at Georgetown University.

The FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane espionage on Trump and his associates before he was elected continued with tacit approval by the Obama White House after he was sworn into office.

This political initiative promoted an entirely fictious Russia collusion narrative cooked up as a distraction from former U.S. Secretary of State Clinton’s illegal destruction of more than 30,000 email messages on her private server and cell phones including classified materials which were under congressional subpoena.

In their FISA court spying filings, the agency omitted known facts that the dirty dossier information used in 2017 to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign aid Carter Page was bogusly based upon admitted alteration of evidence by Kevin Clinesmith , a low-level FBI lawyer.

Carter Page wasn’t the only Trump associate targeted.

A sting setup admitted by former FBI Director James Comey produced criminal charges that bankrupted Trump’s incoming National Security Director, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, for allegedly making false statements to the FBI which the DOJ later filed a motion to dismiss as unprovable beyond reasonable doubt.

Fast forward to more recent Trump lawfare suits too numerous and convoluted to cover here which only seem to strengthen his poll numbers and enrich his campaign coffers.

As summarized by Kimberly Strassel in the Wall Street Journal, little is going as planned in a lawfare strategy from the start to use legal proceedings to crush Trump’s ability to campaign, drain his resources, and make him too toxic (or isolated in prison) to win a general election.

The latest Democrat gambit to strengthen their own dwindling base is a fear campaign to brand Trump as a tyrant who, as NBC News hysterically projects: "could weaponize U.S. spy services against political enemies, former intel officers warn."

Claiming to be informed by "more than a dozen former intelligence officers," the article says: "Donald Trump could turn America’s spy services into weapons of 'retribution' against domestic political opponents, skew intelligence findings in favor of authoritarian leaders and undermine information sharing with U.S. allies if he wins a second term."

According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- N.Y., no one will be safe from Trumpian wrath if he wins the November election.

Speaking with podcast host Kara Swisher, AOC said, "I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail."

Referring to Trump’s 2016 statement regarding opponent Hilary Clinton, AOC said. "He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around 'lock her up.' This is his motto."

AOC and others might be reminded that former President Trump exhibited no such reprisal tendencies throughout his first term in office, nor has he threatened to do so in his next.

Quite the opposite, when addressing this echo chamber retribution claim with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Number one, they’re wrong . . . It has to stop, because otherwise, we're not going to have a country."

"Look," Trump explained, "when this election is over, based on what they've done, I would have every right to go after them, and it's easy, because it's Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that's going into the family and him, all of this money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine."

Would ongoing congressional investigations into alleged Biden family foreign influence peddling, Foreign Agents Registration Act violations, money laundering, tax evasion and other crimes constitute acts of "retribution?"

We can safely bet that Democrats will project that claim without so much as a scant glance back at reflections in the mirror.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.