Kitchen Table Issues Will Dish Out Poor Servings for Democrats

Midterm congressional and statehouse elections differ greatly from national presidential elections through decentralization of power levers and battle strategies.

Whereas the Democrats were able to target huge 2020 election funding and mail-in ballot skullduggery on winning a half-dozen key crucial states and counties, midterm financial and vote roll-out campaigns will pose much more dispersed grass roots requirements focusing on state and local priorities that attract more motivated and issue-aware voters.

On the federal government House side, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s control of campaign purse strings won’t be adequate to keep her party loyalists in lock-step on poison pill inflationary and job-killing spending bills that won’t play "back home" regardless how much media that money would buy.

Free Lunches Will Serve Costly Indigestion

An ominous trend for midterm Democrats is indicated by a 26-point drop among independents since May in optimism about the "direction of the country" as concluded in a June ABC News-Ipsos poll.

A current example is an exclusively Democratic-Socialist proposed lallapaloosa $3.5 trillion (and likely a lot more) "American Jobs Plan" which they will attempt to handcuff – along with Sens. Krysten Sinema, D-Ark., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., — to passage of a problematic $1.2 trillion "infrastructure" bill.

Expect Sinema and Manchin to notice gallows being erected by their Red state majority Arizona and West Virginia constituents if they fail to break a 50-50 Democrat-Republican tie vote on this monetary monstrosity.

War on Hydrocarbons Will Fuel Electrifying Energy Hikes

Inexplicable Biden decisions to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and drilling in ANWR, along with thousands of good-paying jobs (while simultaneously dropping Trump sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic to Germany) will have nationwide transportation and food impacts that will fall most consequentially on low income populations.

These economic fallouts and shortfalls can’t simply be dismissed as Red versus Blue state contests. Consider New Mexico, for example, a state with five electoral votes that Biden won by a 11% margin.

The state relies on its oil and gas industry for more than 134,000 jobs, $17 billion of annual economic activity, and 33.5% of its tax and royalty revenue budget.

Open Southern Border Blues Will Also Go National

Biden’s executive order ended Trump's nearly 500 miles of new wall construction; reestablished Obama's "catch-and-release" policy; terminated Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols which kept migrants in Mexico as they awaited political asylum hearings; and also exempted unaccompanied children from Trump’s Title 42 Coronavirus protection policy allowing Border Patrol agents to turn back illegal crossers.

Consequential COVID-19 spread, child education and welfare costs, drug addiction, and crime impacts, will be felt far beyond border states, including burdened liberal-leaning northern communities.

Urban Lawlessness Will Arrest Suburban Tolerance

In sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s law and order policies, Democrats in general — and Joe Biden in particular - have been conspicuously silent in not vigorously condemning last summer’s mob riots, property destruction, and deadly violence which swept through broad areas of many Democrat-controlled American cities.

Not surprisingly, overall crime rates, including homicides, are soaring in those same cities that are incomprehensibly slashing police budgets following "peaceful protests" that injured 2,000 police personnel, killed approximately 50 people, and caused more than $2 billion of property damage.

Even progressives are finally awakening to the importance of this issue.

Parents Will Reclaim K-12 Curricula Responsibility

A majority of Democrats, as well as Republicans, are concerned regarding indoctrination of their children with critical race theory (CRT) and 1619 Project distortions of American history asserting that the U.S. was founded for the express purpose to institutionalize oppressive Black slavery.

Some Red states are beginning to legislate against these toxic public education travesties, and they will gain former Blue residents and voters in doing so.

Democrat COVID Closedowns Will Open GOP Advantages

Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to "crush the virus" (with pointedly no acknowledgement of Trump vaccines) has failed to demonstrate coherent, consistent, or competent policies.

Droves of Blue state and city residents and entrepreneurs are also fleeing draconian COVID business and school closures for Red refuges from onerous regulations and civic leadership dysfunction.

As a consequence, for example, New York loses a House seat, as Florida gains one; California loses one as Texas gains two.

Legal Voters Will Demand Ballot Accountability

Whether or not the 2020 election was "stolen," there should be little doubt that COVID-premised changes to state election procedures and mass-scale mail-in ballot validation disruptions impacted the results in ways that give rise to legitimate challenges and calls for integrity safeguards.

President Biden’s hyperbolic claim referring to Republican state legislative election reform bills as "21st Century Jim Crow," and ballot identification requirements as the "most significant threat to our democracy since the Civil War," are resoundingly rejected by 80% of all eligible voters.

Joe Biden is wrong.

As tyrannical regimes throughout history have illustrated, the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War will occur when authentic ballot legitimacy loses meaning.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.