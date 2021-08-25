Biden Buyer's Remorse Financed at Great Cost to America

A recent August 16-17 Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely U.S. voters indicates that just 8 months into the Biden presidency, Trump would win in a 43% vs. 37% landslide if a rematch election were held now.

Bear in mind that this poll was taken even before much of the unspeakably grotesque horrors resulting from the Biden administration's Afghanistan surrender debacle shocked the global psyche.

Those who didn't see some of this coming weren't paying attention to some clear warning signs that chronicle Joe Biden's half-century as a Washington political hack.

I'll list 10 categories of examples.

A Less-Than-Stellar Civil Rights Record

Now proclaiming that America is systemically racist, President Biden has some personal 'splainin' to do.

Former Senator Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation smear-fest high-tech public lynching of Black U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas based on unsupported sexual impropriety allegations by his legal assistant Anita Hill.

Sen. Biden opposed school integration busing legislation in the 1970s, and said of his then-future presidential boss, Barack Obama, ''I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy.''

Lifetime Problems With Truth-Telling

Throughout his long, politically ambitious career, Joe Biden has exhibited a chronic case of very compromised memory, honesty or both.

Joe Biden has repeatedly falsely bragged that he was arrested with Nelson Mandela on the streets of Soweto during a trip to South Africa in the 1970s, when South Africa was under apartheid.

In a famous video confrontation with a critic, Joe also falsely claimed to have received three undergraduate degrees from the University of Delaware, receiving an outstanding student in the political science department, attending law school on a full academic scholarship, and graduating near the top of his class at the Syracuse College of Law.

Not only were all these statements entirely untrue, Joe graduated near the bottom of his class ... 76th out of 85.

Chronic Plagiaristic Theft

Biden also has a problem with stealing the work of others and calling it his own, going back to at least 1965.

Joe was nearly flunked out of law school during his first year for submitting a plagiarized paper written by another student.

He also scandalously exited the 1988 presidential race after he was caught during his campaign lifting words without attribution from speeches by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock, Bobby Kennedy, and other politicians.

Obvious Cognitive Challenges

America's worst-kept secret — and most terrifying — is to have elected a leader of the free world lacking the cognitive acuity to be safely trusted to operate heavy equipment, much less a code to the nuclear football.

President Biden's transparently obvious and dangerous confusion likely explains why a letter signed by three dozen House members of his own party have urged that he relinquish full control over America's nuclear weapons in favor of a committee approach.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, clearly amused by Biden's cognitive struggles, challenged him to an internationally televised debate.

Managed and Scripted by Others

Many legitimately wonder who constitute the real "brain trust" behind Joe Biden's tele-prompted messaging and pocket crib notes.

According to a national June Convention of States of Action and Trafalgar Group poll, the majority of people — including 58% of independents — believe that his administration officials, not President Joe Biden, are directing the country's agenda and policy.

Feckless Foreign Policy Judgment

As Robert Gates, who served as the Obama-Biden administration's defense secretary warned us in his memoir, Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Recall, for example, that Biden originally opposed the Persian Gulf War (later, reversing his decision), and as vice president he argued against the raid that killed Osama bin Laden which he frequently cites as a sentinel Obama administration foreign policy achievement.

Asked on July 8 if there is a comparison between the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul and the flight from Saigon in 1975, President and Commander in Chief Biden responded: ''None whatsoever. Zero,'' adding, ''There's going to be no circumstance where you're going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy'' in Afghanistan.

Kamala as Joe's Best Insurance Policy

A pre-2020 election poll by Rasmussen Reports found that 59 percent of likely voters thought it was probable that Biden's running mate would become president over the course of the four-year span. Thirty-nine percent of likely voters saw the scenario of Biden not finishing his first term as ''very likely,'' as opposed to just ''likely.''

Divided up by party, even 49 percent of likely Democratic voters said they believed Biden's veep would take over the job.

Biden's increasingly obvious cognitive struggles, administrative disasters, and plunging approval numbers, make this prediction ever more likely. On the other hand, Kamala Harris' growing unpopularity has become an equal or greater political Democrat liability in holding the presidency in 2024.

Uncovering Naked Corruption

Chances strongly favor Republicans retaking the House — and potentially also the Senate — in 2022 midterm elections. Either (or both) of such GOP victories will flip party control of important congressional leadership and chairmanships of oversight committees which have been blocking investigations.

Such floodgate revelations promise to include long-awaited release of Durham Report findings regarding Obama-Biden operative spying on the Trump administration and Biden family information peddling demons found lurking in Hunter's laptop from hell.

Disconnections With American Values

Neo-Marxist propaganda that America is systemically racist, K-12 classroom critical race theory in combination with New York Times 1619 Project historical revisionism are antithetical to our nation's multicultural heritage and values.

Simultaneously, radical far-left cancel culture influences are eroding First Amendment free speech and challenging Second Amendment self-defense protections at an unprecedented and intolerable pace.

Alarmed parents and angry patriots are pushing back ... and we must.

Disastrous National Consequences

Now, following a mere half-year of Democrat control, American sovereignty is under assault through open southern border policies that put criminal human and narcotic cartels in charge of record-level unvetted immigrant movements.

Profligate congressional spending is bankrupting our economic system and fueling unsustainable inflation; having recently achieved energy independence, the administration is shutting down U.S. oil as it now begs OPEC to increase production; and crime rates are skyrocketing in major Democrat-run cities amid defund police movements.

And just when we may have thought nothing could get worse ... we were wrong.

Afghanistan has been surrendered, along with safety of Americans and fates of loyal resident interpreters who are stranded in remote regions controlled by Taliban militants and Al Qaeda terrorists armed with billions of dollars of advanced weapons our generals gifted them.

Also tragically left behind are human rights of women and girls where woke protesters dare not march.

