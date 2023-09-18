No, Hunter's Troubles Won't Derail Impeachment Probe

Democrats are dreaming to imagine that the recently announced DOJ indictment of Hunter Biden on an illegal gun purchase following a sham investigation which gave him a pass on far more serious criminal allegations will demonstrate that equal justice prevails under their standards or dissuade House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s call for a related impeachment inquiry into possible high crimes including foreign bribery.

Previously culminating in a proposed sweetheart plea deal which would have waived felony charges including tax fraud and violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) that would land you or me in the slammer, Hunter’s gun charge is notably the only one that doesn’t potentially implicate his father.

Whereas the gun charges are the easiest to indict with conviction resting upon a single illegal purchase signature, the other felony charges are far more complex, often relying on intentionally convoluted and concealed evidentiary trails.

Led by Reps. James Comer, R-Ky.; Jason Smith, R-Mo;, and Jim Jordan R-Ohio. chairmen of House Oversight, Ways and Means, and Judiciary committees, respectively, impeachment inquiry status will add legal leverage to overcome Biden administration stonewalling obstacles that have prevented access to critical evidence.

Included are Biden family bank records and communications between Hunter, his uncle Jim, his father and foreign business sources connected to more than 170 Treasury Department Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs).

It’s certainly no secret that previous House committee probes into evidence of lucrative Biden family foreign influence peddling have always been primarily about Joe, aka., “the big guy” referenced for a 10% cut in one of Hunter's numerous inordinately suspicious enterprises operated through shell companies.

Add to this that Impeachment investigators are bound to push NARA to release newly discovered information regarding more than 5,400 emails reportedly sent by former VP and current President Biden under pseudonyms Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware which may have been used to conceal foreign pay-for-play transactions.

One such email included an attachment that had details about a scheduled phone call between then-Vice President Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in May 2016 where Hunter was the only person copied.

As Speaker McCarthy observed, currently released bank records show that nearly $20 million in foreign payments including from Ukraine, China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Mexico were directed to Biden family members and associates through LLC companies mostly created during the period when Joe was vice president.

Impeachment investigators will seek answers regarding why they were created, what services they rendered, potential links to subsequent public policy decisions, and possible money trails to U.S and overseas accounts.

Front and center, the inquiry will look into then-Vice President Biden's public braggadocio about threatening to withhold $1 billion in authorized Ukraine aid unless they fired the prosecutor of Burisma, a corrupt energy company that was reportedly paying son Hunter a million-dollar salary as a no-show board member.

As revealed in a FD-1023 form, Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky told a trustworthy FBI confidential human source that he was "pushed to pay" $5 million each to Joe and Hunter Biden.

If so, was that a bribe payment in return for getting the prosecutor fired? Did they pay taxes on that income?

In seeking answers, the impeachment inquiry will want to gain access to Zlochevsky’s allegedly recorded 15 voice conversations with Hunter and two with Joe as an “insurance policy,” and credible claims that the money was to be paid through a complex network of transfers that would require 10 years for U.S. authorities to unwind.

Following sworn August testimony before the House Oversight Committee by Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer alleging former VP Biden of deep involvement in his foreign business deals, expect the new joint impeachment inquiry committee to subpoena Eric Schwerin, the founding partner and managing director of his since-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca Partners and main Biden family business “money guy.”

Although having repeatedly denied knowing anything about son Hunter’s businesses, Schwerin reportedly visited the Obama White House and Joe’s vice-presidential residence at least 36 times between 2009 and 2016.

And whereas Democrats join the loud chorus refrain that the impeachment inquiry is baseless, clear evidence proves otherwise.

A July 30, 2017 Hunter WhatsApp message shakedown of Henry Zhao, a Chinese executive with CEFC, an energy company with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatened: "I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

Records revealed to the House Ways and Means Committee show that the following month Hunter's Owasco P.C. firm received nearly $5 million in a series of CEFC payments.

According to NBC News, Hunter Biden and his firm earned more than $11 million from 2013 to 2018 with half ($5.8 million) from "two deals with Chinese business interests."

Nothing to see here?

Given that the IRS allowed the statute of limitations to expire on Hunter’s tax consequences, it’s now up to Congress to follow the money.