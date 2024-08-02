Democrats, Media Gloss Over Harris White House Record

Be certain that Democrats and their loyal mainstream media acolytes will have gaslighting burners running full blast, attempting to rewrite a history of Biden-Harris administration failures and coverups in the runup to their approaching Aug. 19-22 national convention.

Their shared challenge will be to spin and rebrand these obvious disasters as achievements on one hand, while simultaneously their providing presidential candidate Kamala Harris plausible deniability deflection for any leadership role in having caused them.

Whereas Democrats can attempt to run away from — rather than campaign upon — Kamala’s White House policy and prior Senate performance, they nevertheless can’t hide from previous recorded contradictory statements and actions refuting false claims regarding key questions many voters care most about.

Can Kamala walk-back primary responsibility as "border czar"?

Three and a half years and more than 10 million illegal crossings since a new Biden-Harris administration put Kamala in charge of the southern border, the White House and several left-leaning media outlets have since disputed that this special assignment really occurred.

Nevertheless, a March 24, 2021, video shows President Biden announcing that he had asked Vice Presidernt Harris to lead those efforts as also reported at that time by NBC, the Associated Press, along with Axios who referred to it as appointing a "border czar."

Does Former Prosecutor Harris Support Law Enforcement?

Regarding illegal migrants, in June of 2018, then Sen. Harris told MSNBC, "I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing.

"And we need to probably think about starting from scratch."

During a November 2018 Senate confirmation hearing of Ronald Vitiello -- who was President Trump’s nominee to lead the lead the Customs Enforcement (ICE), Harris accusatorially asked him repeatedly if he was "aware of the perception" of a similarity between ICE and the Ku Klux Klan.

In June 2020, amid rising crime rates, Vice President Harris appeared on MSNBC where she explicitly called to "demilitarize police departments" and said it was "backward" to think more police officers created more safety.

During another interview, Harris said, "Defund the police, the issue behind it is that we need to reimagine how we are creating safety."

Would a President Harris Support Medicare for Illegal Migrants?

Kamala was the first senator to co-sponsor a bill by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the Medicare for All Act of 2017 which, if enacted, would have abolished private health insurance for all age groups (including Medicare beneficiaries) and replaced it with a government-run single-payer system to benefit "every individual who is a resident of the United States," including undocumented immigrants.

Mercatus estimated that the legislation would have cost a $32 trillion increase in federal spending above then-currently projected government expenditures from 2022 to 2031.

Should Vice President Harris get a pass on her inflationary "Bidenomics" role?

Harris voted to break the tie on the $1.85 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, largely a COVID-19 relief bill that unleashed massive government spending and debt.

Much of that aid has resulted in alleged fraud which has helped to fuel inflation.

Has Kamala Come Clean on Green Energy, Anti-Fossil Mandates?

The vice president has said she was "no question . . . in favor of banning fracking," even on private property, supported a ban on any new oil and gas infrastructure from being built.

She also favors a Biden-Harris EPA mandate requiring that 50% of all new car sales are electric by 2030 despite nearly half of all current EV owners indicating plans to switch back to petroleum vehicles at a time when manufacturers of those vehicles are losing money on each one produced.

Although the administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in 2021 included $7.5 billion to build 500,000 public charging stations across the U.S., as of April, only eight had been built from that public money.

Some will recall that former Sen. Harris was an original Senate co-sponsor of the "Green New Deal" wind and solar plan blowout which Harris has since said she’d be in favor of repealing the filibuster to restore it.

Will Kamala Fit and Fill the Bill as a Commander in Chief?

While strongly backing no-win, no-exit military assistance to Ukraine, Vice President Harris has supported Biden appeasement policies with Iran to revive the failed Obama-era nuclear deal, while in the process, releasing Trump sanctions allowing Tehran to finance its terror network proxies which have spread conflict throughout the Mideast.

Meanwhile, she, like Joe, has weakly equivocated about support for Israel in its war of survival against those proxies including responses to an egregiously abhorrent and unthinkably savage Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas atrocities which brutally killed an estimated 1,200 citizens.

Both have called upon the Israeli administration headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to an "immediate" ceasefire at the Gaza strip and to be more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause while hasher on the Israeli government.

Adding insult to injury, last week Vice President Harris disrespectfully snubbed attending a July 25 joint session of Congress address by the Israeli prime minister to instead attend a Zeta Phi Beta sorority’s convention in Indianapolis.

Last Saturday, a rocket strike on a soccer field along Israel’s northern border attributed to Iran’s Lebanese Hezbollah proxy killed at least 12 children, raising fears of a broader regional war.

No time in history has America’s wise choice of domestic and global leadership been more important.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.