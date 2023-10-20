National Security Appointments as Patronage Beyond Dangerous

Partisan histories of top officials currently in charge of strategies to address escalating U.S. national security threats on three continents should shock sensibilities and shake confidence of anyone who has been paying attention.

As Iran proxy Hamas makes war on Israel from Gaza on the south and Hezbollah threatens them from the north, we have recently learned that Robert Malley, President Biden’s pick as special envoy to Iran — has reportedly been linked for several years to an "Iranian spy ring" tasked to shift U.S. policy to favor the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Malley is now under criminal FBI investigation regarding allegedly mishandling classified information, and also by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, along with members of his negotiating team, for "compromising ties to the Iranian regime."

He had previously served as a top Obama administration negotiator on the failed Joint Comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA, of July 15, 2015) — better known as Iran Nuclear Deal — and has continued working to reinstate some aspect of that plan under President Biden after being terminated by former President Trump.

As reported by correspondent Jay Solomon of The Wall Street Journal, writing in Semafor, and by Iran International, the London-based émigré opposition outlet which is the most widely read news source inside Iran, Malley helped to infiltrate an "Iranian agent of influence" named Ariane Tabatabai into some of the most security sensitive positions in the U.S. government.

After first working in the State Department, she then served in the Pentagon as chief of staff for the assistant secretary of defense for special operations, Christophere Meyer.

The alleged spy operation began in 2014 when Iran created the Iran Experts Initiative (IEI), a propaganda and influence operation that reported to an official from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a terrorist organization.

Malley, whose security clearance has been revoked, leads curious minds to wonderment regarding how he ever got one in the first place.

As noted by the New York Post, Malley grew up with Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat as his unofficial "godfather" and once wrote that the Israeli treatment of Arabs was “shameful.”

One might have imagined that Jake Sullivan, a former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s senior 2016 campaign policy adviser — currently appointed Biden administration national security adviser — would have wondered as well.

After all, he had been deeply involved in JCPOA negotiations from the very beginning, and therefore he must have had significant influence in having Robert Malley appointed as Obama’s negotiator and subsequently, Biden’s Iran envoy.

Sullivan apparently won trust as a Democrat loyalist - if not as a national intelligence guru, for spearheading Hillary’s "confidential project" to link her 2016 presidential competitor Trump to the Kremlin.

The project included collection and exploitation of a "digital dossier" of highly sensitive, nonpublic personal email communications dirt on several Trump campaign officials — including Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, and Carter Page.

During that campaign convention, Sullivan drove a golf cart from one TV-network news tent in the parking lot to another, pitching producers and anchors a story that Trump was conspiring with Putin to steal the election.

Then, on the eve of the election, Sullivan claimed in a written campaign statement that independent "computer scientists" discovered that Trump and the Russians had set up a "secret hotline" through Alfa Bank.

He also suggested that "federal authorities" were investigating "this direct connection between Trump and Russia."

"This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow," Sullivan claimed.

As concluded by the Durham investigation, there was no factual basis to any of this.

Which leads this brief history to Sullivan’s current boss, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who now heads U.S. foreign policy . . . including Iran and Mideast.

As a Biden campaign adviser, Blinken purportedly initiated the 2020 letter subsequently signed by 51 intelligence officers stating a belief that scandalous materials discovered on Hunter Biden’s "laptop from hell" had the earmarks of Russian disinformation.

As subsequently reported by the majority staff of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government and the House Intelligence Committee, Blinken had contacted former CIA Director Michael Morell who organized and prepared the false letter as a "talking point" for Biden to use in the final presidential debate.

The organizers then contacted Natasha Bertrand of Politico.com who ran a story on the letter on October 19, 2020 titled "Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say."

Recall that Blinken had previously served as managing director of the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement between May 2017 and June 2019 where unauthorized classified documents were later discovered.

This, incidentally, is the same Chinese funded organization that successfully lobbied Attorney General Merrick Garland's DOJ to end the China Initiative established by Trump to combat spying at universities and research institutions.

And what about Blinken’s State department being blindsided by reports of Robert Malley’s alleged Palestinian spy ring after being his childhood friend and classmate at the elite École Jeannine Manuel, a bilingual school in Paris?

As Secretary Blinken recently stated in an MSNBC interview, "I’ve known Rob Malley for many, many years, and he’s someone who’s dedicated his life, his career, to serving our country, and he’s done so admirably."

Yes, but admirably for whom?

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.