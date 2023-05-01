Will Voters Fall for a Repackaged Biden in '24?

If you had any doubts regarding the Democrats’ 2024 central game strategy, their 2020 Biden basement bunker campaign has simply moved to tele-prompted scripted messaging from the fenced-in White House Rose Garden, coupled with extensively edited TV clips.

Look no farther for evidence than the prerecorded three-minute-long junior varsity second term candidacy announcement video his team put together with the ominous kicker statement that he wants to "finish the job."

Other clear evidence of being untrusted by handlers to make any previously unvetted statements is revealed in detailed "cheat sheets" they have provided for him throughout his presidency dating back to Biden’s first March 2021 press conference with a circled list of pictured reporters to call on for friendly questions.

A recent Rose Garden "press conference" took one of two questions accepted for discussion from a note card submitted in advance with a pictured Los Angeles Times reporter asking "How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?"

Photographers busted Biden last November with a snapshot of an instruction card at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia stating, "YOU will sit at the center," and YOU will deliver opening remarks.”

In prompted responses to expected media Ukraine war questions last year, a note card read: "If you weren't advocating for regime change, what did you mean? Can you clarify?" Another read: "Is this now threatening to splinter unity with your NATO allies?"

The scripted answer replied: "No. NATO has never been more united."

Such managed control by staff appears commonplace in informal venues as well.

Biden was caught with a note at a June 2022 "drop-by" meeting with wind-industry executives just steps from the Oval Office stating: "YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants. YOU take YOUR seat. Press enters. YOU give brief comments."

The instructions added, "YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question. Note: Liz is joining virtually," then concludes saying, "YOU thank participants. YOU depart."

Bear in mind that this is the same President Joe Biden that is purportedly leading policy decisions influencing the future of America and the world.

So, how well is all of this working out so far . . . and by extension, what "job" does he promise (or threaten) to finish?

As for policy triumphs, the video that launched his campaign seemed to omit any reasons to cheer.

Missing, for example, were any mentions of inflation ravaging family budgets or tripled interest rates; addressing the self-inflicted southern border crisis and rising crime rates; any reasons for optimism regarding the costly burdensome Ukraine war ending well; or looming Chinese economic and military national and world security threats.

Conditions become even bleaker — scarier — looking forward.

Biden administration regulators are hell-bent on strangling free enterprise and consumer choices with environmental and social equity policies never adopted by Congress.

Examples include using corporate average fuel economy standards proposed to conserve energy to force electric vehicles that rely on rare earth minerals from China on overstressed power grids; and virtually compelling institutional portfolio money managers to apply woke Environmental Social Guidance (ESG) policies that further punish vital fossil energy producers and consumers.

Runaway Biden executive orders aimed at buying votes include assertion of unconstitutional authority to forgive about $500 billion in student loans based upon a cancelled pandemic emergency.

Then, in the midst of a banking crisis, the administration’s upside-down Federal Housing Finance Agency policy proposes to force home buyers with good credit to subsidize high-risk borrowers.

If there is good news in any of this, it is that a RealClearPolitics polling average shows that nearly 65% of respondents say America is on the wrong track, while a recent Wall Street Journal poll comparably found that just 42% of voters approve of the job Mr. Biden is doing compared with 56% who disapprove.

According to a national Monmouth University poll, even nearly half of Democrats (44%), aren’t happy about prospects of an extended Biden Oval Office lease.

Joe’s 2024 primary campaign advantage is that no credible competitors within his party have evidenced eagerness to challenge his dismal record or incumbency…nor is there an obvious internal Plan B to remove him.

Vice President Kamala Harris poll numbers are even worse than Biden’s…just 35% of voters had a favorable view of her according to a Wall Street Journal poll.

Democratic spin doctors are attempting to claim that Biden remains "fit for duty," without specifying if that includes leading the free world through arguably the most dangerous time in modern history after wrecking America’s economy, sabotaging fossil-fueled energy independence, diminishing our military, and abandoning thousands of loyal supporters along with billions of dollars of advanced weaponry and the ultra-strategic Bagram air base to Afghanistan Taliban.

Meanwhile, Biden promises that voters are "going to see a race, and they’re going to judge whether I have it or don’t have it" presumably meaning to "finish the job."

There’s no hiding the sobering thought that woefully misguided voters could give him the opportunity to realize that terrifying goal.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.